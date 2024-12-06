Equator Advanced Appliances Unveils Compact Stackable Washer and Dryer Set with Premium Features 1

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances introduces the Equator Super Washer and Compact Standard Dryer, a stackable laundry solution designed to deliver superior cleaning and drying performance in a compact, space-saving design.

Ideal for homes, apartments, and RVs, this set combines innovation, versatility, and functionality to elevate laundry care.

Measuring 67 x 23.6 x 22 inches (HxWxD), the 110V washer and dryer can be stacked to save space or placed side-by-side for added convenience.

The EW 826 washer, with its 1.62 cu. ft. capacity, offers 15 advanced wash programs, including Normal, ECO, Heavy, Delicate, Sanitize, and a Pet Cycle to eliminate pet hair from fabrics. Thoughtfully designed features like foam control, an angled door, an add-a-sock option, and a secure door lock enhance the user experience.

The ED 866 vented dryer features a 3.1 cu. ft. capacity and delivers efficient drying with customizable heat levels (High, Medium, Air) and programs such as Sanitize 165°, Allergen 131°, and a 12-minute Refresh cycle. Additional highlights include Sensor Dry technology to conserve energy, Wrinkle Guard to minimize creasing, and a child lock for added safety.

Designed for reliability and ease of use, both units feature user-friendly touch controls, interior LED lights, and reversible doors for flexible installation options.

Priced at $1,699, the Equator Super Washer and Compact Standard Dryer set is available for purchase at Home Depot, Amazon, Wayfair, Lowe’s, and Walmart.

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in energy-efficient and innovative solutions for modern living. This latest washer and dryer set continues the brand’s commitment to offering high-quality appliances that simplify everyday tasks.

For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.