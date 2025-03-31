Equator Launches the EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer Dryer for Life on the Water

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances introduces the EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer Dryer, an innovative all-in-one laundry solution designed specifically for the challenges of marine environments. Built with anti-corrosion protection and a Salt Wash cycle, this unit ensures longevity and durability, even in saltwater conditions.

With a 1.62 cu. ft capacity and compact dimensions of 33.5 x 23.6 x 21.8 inches (HxWxD), the EZ 4650 CV is engineered to handle up to 15 lbs of laundry in a space-saving design ideal for boats. Offering both washing and drying capabilities in a single unit, it features 14 wash and dry programs, including specialized cycles for Sanitizing and Allergen removal, ensuring hygienic laundry every time.

Operating at a powerful 1400 RPM, the unit delivers fast and efficient results, ensuring that clothes come out both cleaner and dryer. Designed for ease of use, it also features convertible venting, self-cleaning options, and a Winterize function to help prepare the appliance for off-season storage.

Additional thoughtful features include an angled door handle, a diagnostic menu, and Venting Booster fans to optimize performance. Backed by Equator’s comprehensive warranty, the EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer Dryer provides a reliable, efficient solution for all on-board laundry needs.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in designing innovative and energy-efficient solutions for modern living. With a commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Equator continues to provide cutting-edge appliances for homes, RVs, and marine environments. For more information, visit

https://equatorappliances.com/product-detail.php?product=marine-dryer-anti-corrosion-3.1-cf-15-lbs-sanitize-sensor-dry-refresh-eco-110v-724-1916&category_id167

