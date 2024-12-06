Equator Advanced Appliances Launches the EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer Dryer for On-Board Laundry Excellence

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances introduces the Equator EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer Dryer, a robust and innovative laundry solution engineered for the demands of life on the water. Designed to withstand marine environments, this all-in-one washer-dryer unit combines durability with cutting-edge technology to simplify on-board laundry care.

Compact yet powerful, the EZ 4650 CV measures 33.5 x 23.6 x 21.8 inches (HxWxD) and offers a 1.62 cu. ft. capacity, capable of handling up to 15 lbs of laundry. Built with anti-corrosion materials, this 110V combo washer-dryer is uniquely equipped with a Salt Wash cycle to safeguard against saltwater damage, ensuring longevity in harsh marine conditions.

With 14 wash and dry programs, including Sanitize and Allergen cycles, this unit delivers superior cleaning and drying performance tailored to your needs. The 1400 RPM spin speed ensures thorough cleaning and quicker drying, while advanced features such as convertible venting, self-cleaning options, and a Winterize mode add unparalleled convenience and reliability for seasonal use.

Additional highlights include:

Venting Booster fans to enhance drying efficiency.

Angled door handle for ergonomic loading and unloading.

Diagnostic menu for easy troubleshooting.

A comprehensive warranty that underscores Equator's commitment to quality.

Priced at $1,969, the Equator EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer Dryer is available through leading retailers, including Home Depot, Amazon, Wayfair, Lowe’s, and Walmart.

Equator Advanced Appliances continues its legacy of delivering innovative, energy-efficient, and space-saving solutions tailored for modern lifestyles. The EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer Dryer exemplifies the company’s dedication to meeting the specialized needs of boat owners.

For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.



