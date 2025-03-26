Equator Introduces the VSM 6000 Smart Vacuum Sweep + Mop for Effortless Cleaning

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce the launch of the VSM 6000 Smart Vacuum Sweep + Mop, a revolutionary cleaning device designed to tackle both light and heavy messes with ease and efficiency. Measuring 46 x 9.44 x 11 inches (HxWxD), this lightweight and portable unit combines vacuuming and mopping functions into one powerful, user-friendly appliance.

The VSM 6000 features a 600 ml water tank, reducing the need for frequent refills during cleaning tasks. Powered by a long-lasting lithium battery, it operates cordlessly, providing convenience and flexibility in tackling dirt across different surfaces. The device also includes a 'Voice On' feature, offering smart prompts that guide users through the cleaning process, alerting them when the battery is low, reminding them to fill the tank, and assisting with one-touch self-cleaning after each use.

Equipped with a premium HEPA filter and a HEPA filter brush, the VSM 6000 is designed to capture fine particles quickly and thoroughly. For hard-to-clean messes, the vacuum also includes a fresh water mopping spray for added cleaning power. With the help of included accessories such as roller brushes and a carpet brush, users can maintain a high level of cleanliness in both hardwood and carpeted areas.

The VSM 6000 offers impressive performance with up to 35 minutes of operation on Eco Mode and 25 minutes on Max Mode, making it suitable for quick cleanups or more intensive tasks. The device can be conveniently charged in any location with its extra-long six-foot power cord. Backed by a one-year parts and labor warranty, the VSM 6000 offers peace of mind and reliability for everyday cleaning needs.

Know more about the product here - https://equatorappliances.com/product-detail.php?product=equator-vsm-6000-vacuum-sweep-mop-470-1581&category_id=62

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a pioneer in providing space-saving and energy-efficient solutions to modern homes. With a focus on innovation, performance, and convenience, Equator designs high-quality appliances that help users manage daily tasks with ease. Available across North America and beyond, Equator continues to offer solutions that meet the needs of contemporary living. For more information, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.



