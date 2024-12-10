OpenClinica Acquires BuildClinical to Accelerate Patient Recruitment in Clinical Trials OpenClinica Acquires BuildClinical to Improve Clinical Trial Recruitment

OpenClinica strengthens its capabilities with the acquisition of BuildClinical, providing comprehensive and proven patient recruitment solutions

Together, OpenClinica and BuildClinical will enable clinical trials to get better data even faster with our integrated end-to-end technology solution.” — Cal Collins, CEO, OpenClinica

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenClinica today announced its acquisition of BuildClinical, a health technology company that helps researchers and patients find each other faster. BuildClinical uses advanced data-driven strategies to engage and enroll the ideal clinical trial population needed for a given study. Since its founding in 2020, BuildClinical has enrolled more than 50,000 participants in clinical research studies, while simultaneously accelerating enrollment timelines and reducing participant engagement costs.

“OpenClinica is proud to align with the customer-oriented, entrepreneurial team at BuildClinical who have built a proven solution to accelerate clinical trial recruitment,” said Cal Collins, OpenClinica’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Together, OpenClinica and BuildClinical will enable clinical trials to get better data even faster with our integrated end-to-end technology solution.”

BuildClinical’s digital solutions engage targeted populations of candidates and qualify their eligibility before sharing them with clinical research teams. The company helps people to find research studies from which they can benefit, addressing the most common source of delays in meeting study timelines.

“The synergies between BuildClinical and OpenClinica are compelling for our clinical trial clients and our teams,” said Benji Hochberger, Founder & CEO at BuildClinical. “BuildClinical’s expertise in getting patients interested in and screened for participation in studies complements OpenClinica’s strengths in eligibility, consent, randomization, study conduct and data collection.”

Attendees at the 16th annual Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) in Orlando, Florida, February 3-6, 2025, will have the opportunity to see BuildClinical’s recruitment solution in action. Our team will be on hand at booth 821 to showcase how we can streamline patient recruitment and simplify enrollment for clinical trials, providing a powerful, user-friendly solution for researchers and participants alike.

Edgemont Partners and Ice Miller served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to BuildClinical, while Stout Capital and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to OpenClinica.

ABOUT OPENCLINICA

OpenClinica accelerates clinical trials by automating data acquisition through its software-as-a-service platform. Offering a secure bridge between healthcare and research, OpenClinica is trusted by the world’s foremost life science companies, academic institutions, and government entities and has been used in more than 10,000 studies involving over five million patients. OpenClinica is proud to support hundreds of small, midsize and large research organizations spanning biotech, pharma, medical device manufacturing and contract research organizations. For more information, visit us at www.openclinica.com.

ABOUT BUILDCLINICAL

BuildClinical is a health technology company that enables academic researchers to accelerate their clinical research patient recruitment efforts by engaging the exact population needed through digital advertising and ultimately reducing the patient access and awareness gaps that exist today. To learn more, visit https://buildclinical.com/.

