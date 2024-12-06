David E. Nething 1933-2024

David E. “Dave” Nething of Jamestown, ND died December 2, 2024, of natural causes at SMP Health - Ave Maria, Jamestown, ND at the age of 91.

Twice each day for many years, Dave prayed to God he would be a better person and a better friend in Jesus than he was the day before. He knew when he reached the ultimate being the best person he could and the best friend of Jesus possible for him; God would take him from his earthly life. It is his life we will celebrate at United Presbyterian Church in Jamestown, ND on December 11, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home.

Dave was born June 29, 1933 in Valley City, ND when his family lived in Wimbledon. The family moved to Pingree where he attended school leaving the last semester of high school to enter the military service. His diploma was granted in May of 1951. When he entered active federal duty he went to Camp Rucker, Alabama in 1951. He entered Jamestown College in 1952 and graduated in 1956.

It was in college where he met and married Marjorie Moffatt of Rugby, ND in 1955. In the autobiography and memoirs book he wrote for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in 2011, he dedicated it to Marge and said the following: "Throughout our life together, she has been my best friend and supporter. Starting with our first meeting, you need to realize whatever I accomplished, her presence and willingness to endure were ever present. Without her steady guidance, our lives would never have matured to the level we have enjoyed."

His college part-time jobs included part owner of a service station in Pingree with his brother Edwin, college bookstore, Jimmy Grill, construction truck driver, railroad section crew, radio announcer, school bus driver, college commons (kitchen help) and railroad yard clerk. His first job out of college was high school principal and teacher at Pingree High School. In addition, he coached boys & girls basketball and softball. The following year he started working in insurance and real estate business in Jamestown.

He entered the University of North Dakota Law School and graduated in 1963 with a Juris Doctorate (JD) degree with Honors. During the summers of Law School he worked in Alaska for the State Department, and part time waiter in the Red Dog Saloon and radio announcer. He passed the North Dakota Bar Exam in 1963, then went to work in the office of the Attorney General in Bismarck.

In 1964, he opened his law office in Jamestown. He was appointed Assistant State's Attorney for Stutsman County through 1969 and did all prosecution of criminal cases. In 1965, he formed a partnership with Clint Ottmar which was continued to 1976. During this time he was a part-time Business Law instructor at Jamestown College and the Assistant City Attorney for Jamestown, ND. From 1976 thru 2000 he was a sole practitioner of law and was the City Attorney for Jamestown, for four years..

He was very active in his community including serving on the Jamestown Stutsman County Business & Industrial Development Commission, Commissioner Chairman of ND Supreme Court Grievance Commission, Presbyterian Church Trustee and Deacon, President of Rotary, Director of Stutsman County Fair Board, Director of Camp Rokiwan Board, Delegate to ND Constitution Convention, member of American Legion and Masonic Bodies.

He enjoyed politics and became very active in the Republican Party. He served as Secretary for the Stutsman County Republican Committee, State Chairman, ND Young Republicans and on various District and State Committees. In 1960, he was a Delegate to the National Republican Convention held in Chicago.

In 1966, he was elected to the North Dakota Senate and served until his retirement in 2012. At that time he was the longest serving Republican State Senator in the United States. He thoroughly enjoyed serving in the legislature and served on 26 different committees during his 46 years. He was elected Senate Majority leader in 1974 thru 1986 and was elected President Pro-tem 1997-98. In 1985-86, he was elected President of the National Conference of State Legislatures, the only legislator from ND to hold that office

Higher Education Policy was of special interest. He served on the Western Interstate Commission of Higher Education (WICHE) and was Chairman in 2005. He was also very interested in telecommunications. He was the prime sponsor of legislation to provide Telecommunication Regulatory reform in North Dakota.

He was very active in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Locally he was Exalted Ruler and served on many committees. He was a trustee for the North Dakota Elks Association and served as Chairman of the Board.

He received 28 different recognition awards during his time in legislature. In addition, He was inducted into Jamestown College Hall of Fame. Received the "Greater North Dakotan" Award from Greater North Dakota Association. Was presented the "Commodore in the ND Mythical Navy" Award for unwavering support of water issues from Governor Hoven and the North Dakota Water Users Association. In 2012 was the recipient of an Honorary Doctor of Letters degree from the University of North Dakota.

Dave was an energetic, loving, caring and positive thinking man whose life centered on his state, community, family and his faith in God. He instilled these values in his children and taught them the importance of faith, love and family. His wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren all brought joy to him in many different ways and he was very proud of each of them and their spouses.

In 2011 Dave became an author and over several years presented his family with 4 books “Grandpa Dave, Citizen Senator”, “Grandpa Dave:the Person and the Family”“Grandpa Dave and Grandma Marge – Lonesome Lovers – Alaska – Summer of 1961” and in 2024, ”Grandpa Dave: A Lifetime of Activities”. Dave enjoyed writing about family history especially for his grandchildren.

He is survived by his best friend and supporter for 69 years, Marjorie, three children, Deborrah (Francis) Lee, Scot (Darlene) Nething, and Melissa, (Rick) Morris all of Jamestown, Granddchildren: Jeff (Jill) Lee and daughters: Arya & Kyra; Heidi (Nick) Bollinger and sons: Cashton & Jack; Andy Lee (Kalli Swenson); Robyn Nething; Ben (DeeAnn) Lee and children: Danica, Silas, Lila, June, Ruby and sister-in-law Bonnie and (Tom) Lavik of Blaine, MN.

He was preceded in death by parents, Edwin Sr. and Esther Stein Nething, siblings Edwin (Lorrie) Nething, Dorothy (Jack) Swearingen, Marlen (Art) Gray, Marge’s parents James and Emma Moffatt, and his paternal grandparents August and Lizzie Nething and maternal grandparents E.W. and Hulda Stein.

