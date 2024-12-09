FS-Curtis Hosts Platinum Distributors in St. Louis for Product Showcase and Team-Building Event

FS-Curtis and their Platinum Members met at the St. Louis Zoo!

FS-Curtis invited their platinum distributors to St. Louis for a few days of meetings and fun!

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FS-Curtis recently welcomed its valued Platinum Distributors to St. Louis, Missouri, for an exclusive business update meeting, a comprehensive product showcase, and memorable team-building experiences. This multi-day event emphasized FS-Curtis' commitment to supporting its top distributors while showcasing innovative solutions for the compressed air industry.The event kicked off with a business update session, followed by an extensive product showcase at the FS-Curtis factory, where distributors were among the first to preview the latest product lineup, including the highly anticipated Toledo Tools series. This early access allowed Platinum Distributors the unique opportunity to be the first to place orders for these cutting-edge products and engage directly with FS-Curtis’ product and production teams for one-on-one discussions."Our Platinum meetings are always a great experience, providing a great chance to learn, network, and build tools to grow.” Matt Smith, Vice President Channel Partner Sales at FS-Curtis. “This one was probably the most important we've had to date due to the number of exciting new products we displayed that will offer our Channel Partners great opportunities to break into significant new markets without fundamentally changing their business models."To foster team bonding, the group enjoyed an evening of friendly competition at Topgolf in Midtown. On Thursday night, FS-Curtis’ team members gave distributors an authentic taste of St. Louis, guiding them to iconic spots such as The Hill, a historic neighborhood known for its vibrant Italian dining scene and the famous toasted ravioli.About FS-Curtis:For over 160 years, FS-Curtis has been an industry leader in compressed air systems, delivering reliable, efficient solutions to industrial partners worldwide. FS-Curtis is committed to quality and service, making it the brand of choice for professionals everywhere. For more information on FS-Curtis, please visit us.fscurtis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.