December 2024

Nebraska Teacher of the Year Final Report

The 2024 Nebraska Teacher of the Year Scott Phillips provided his final report to the board. His year has been full of travel and speaking engagements including talks ranging from high schools and colleges across the state to trips to Washington D.C. and Space Camp. Scott will have one last trip to the College Football Playoff Championship with his fellow teachers of the year. The board thanked him for being a great representative of teachers in Nebraska.

ESSER Achievements and Next Steps

NDE staff updated board members on projects and programs that have been supported through ESSER funding. Staff also presented plans for the future on those projects now that ESSER funding is winding down.

Nurturing Healthy Behaviors Grant

The board voted to approve the renewal of a grant to the Nebraska Children and Families

Foundation to continue the Nurturing Healthy Behaviors/Rooted in Relationships program for up to three years. The program is used to expand services for early childhood mental health.

GEAR UP Pilot Program

GEAR UP is a grant program of the US Department of Education designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education. The program provides seven-year grants to states to provide services at high-poverty middle and high schools. In addition to these services, GEAR UP funds provide college scholarships to students served.

Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship Program

In a significant stride toward addressing the teacher shortage crisis in the state, the Nebraska Department of Education started the Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship Program. This groundbreaking initiative seeks to bolster the recruitment and training of educators across Nebraska through an apprenticeship model, following the enactment of LB705 in 2023.

The program is a visionary move by the Nebraska legislature, earmarking $1 million towards developing a robust mechanism for preparing future educators.

Unlike other para to teacher programs, teacher apprenticeships capitalize on hands-on training, allowing apprentices to work alongside their supervising teachers directly within the classroom. At the same time, apprentices benefit from education and training provided by partnering higher education institutions, while also being employed by the district.

Teacher Apprentice Program Announcement

Teacher Apprentice Program Expansion

Competitive Grants for Statewide Assessment Funds

The board authorized the Commissioner to enter into contracts to use the U.S. Department of Education Competitive Grants for Statewide Assessment funds. CGSA is a discretionary grant program whose purpose is to enhance the quality of assessment instruments and assessment systems used by States for measuring the academic achievement of elementary and secondary schools students.

CGSA Funds

2024-2025 Assessment and Reporting Plan

The Assessment and Reporting Plan and Assessment Technical Report for 2024-2025 provides

information on: the categories of achievement, nationally normed referenced test, confidentiality of student information, the technical reports, and performance data.

State law requires the State Board to adopt a plan for an assessment and reporting system annually, and submit that plan to the Governor annually.

Assessment and Reporting Plan

School Firearms Model Policy

Based on state law, the State Board of Education, in consultation with the Nebraska State Patrol, developed a model policy for authorizing security personnel to carry firearms in schools. This law

specifically impacts Class I and Class II school districts which have populations of fewer than 5,000 inhabitants.

The model policy establishes criteria for necessary training for authorized personnel, and clarifies specific aspects of the law’s language.

This policy aims to ensure the safety and security of students, staff, and visitors while maintaining a secure learning environment.

Firearm Model Policy

State Law on Firearms in Schools

Revisions to Rule 21 (Certification) and Rule 24 (Endorsements)

The state board voted to approve changes to Rule 21 which deals with teacher certification and to Rule 24 which deals with teacher endorsements. The revisions aim to remove certification and endorsement barriers, ensure alternative pathways, retain quality, simplify the system, and align regulations with recent statutory changes.

Rule 21 Summary

Rule 21 Revisions Draft

Rule 24 Summary

Rule 24 Revisions Draft

Farewell to Board Members

This meeting marked the final meeting for four board members. Patsy Koch Johns, Lisa Fricke, Patti Gubbels and Jacquelyn Morrison all chose not to seek re-election to the board. Board members shared their thoughts and gratitude to the outgoing members.

State Board of Education Information