Walters Announces Proposal to Elect Superintendents

Measure Would Increase Parental and Public Input and Accountability

Oklahoma City, Okla – Today, State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a proposal that would require the election of public school district superintendents in Oklahoma. Under current state law, district superintendents are hired and contracted by local school boards.

“We have seen rogue school administrators ignore the will of the parents and taxpayers in their district to inject pornography into schools, cover up the sexual misconduct of teachers, allow students to lick each other’s toes, and even be arrested by public intoxication on school grounds, ” said Walters. “Parents are rightfully horrified by this kind of misconduct, and it’s time to put parents in control over their neighborhood schools by giving voters a direct way to hold superintendents accountable. I will never back down to the unions and the woke mob that exerts undue influence over our schools, and I know Oklahoma parents won’t either.”

Due to the ongoing, entrenched influence of radical teacher union agendas, many superintendents across the state continue to defy the reforms implemented under conservative leadership. The only way to ensure accountability for public school leaders who control major aspects of public education is to require an election by voters.

Supt. Walters’ proposal will address dates for which primary and general elections will be held, requirements for eligibility, rules for filling a superintendent vacancy, and the process for determination of compensation, among other administrative rules and processes. The full text of the bill is forthcoming.