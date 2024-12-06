Chris Dardis Promoted to Chief Experience Officer at Versique Executive, Professional, & Interim Recruiting

Chris Dardis, Chief Experience Officer at Versique Executive, Professional, and Interim Recruiting

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versique Executive, Professional, and Interim Recruiting , a leading executive search and consulting firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Dardis from President of Interim Solutions to Chief Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created role, Dardis will focus on advancing Versique’s mission to deliver unparalleled client, candidate, and employee experiences.As CXO, Dardis will oversee and facilitate strategies to create personalized, meaningful interactions for Versique’s clients and candidates, ensuring every touchpoint reflects the firm’s commitment to excellence. Additionally, he will prioritize the internal employee experience by equipping Versique’s talented team with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to thrive in their roles.“This promotion is a natural next step for Chris, who has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of our clients’ needs and a passion for cultivating a positive workplace culture,” said Tony Sorensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Versique Executive, Professional, and Interim Recruiting. “In this new role, Chris will ensure that every experience with Versique reflects our core values of integrity, passion, and service.”With over 20 years of leadership and recruiting experience, Dardis has been instrumental in shaping Versique’s Interim Solutions division , driving growth, and fostering strong client relationships. His innovative vision and strategic mindset have been key drivers of the firm’s success, and his focus on engagement and process optimization will further elevate Versique’s brand in the marketplace.“I’m honored to step into this role and excited to focus on the experiences that define Versique’s success,” said Dardis. “Our goal is to ensure every client, candidate, and team member feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. I look forward to building on the incredible work our team has already accomplished.”Versique Executive, Professional, and Interim Recruiting is dedicated to creating a best-in-class experience for all stakeholders, and Dardis’s promotion underscores the firm’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.For more information about Versique Executive, Professional, and Interim Recruiting and its services, visit www.versique.com ---About Versique Executive, Professional, and Interim RecruitingVersique Executive, Professional, & Interim Recruiting is a locally owned and operated hiring and placement firm based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota. With 13 specialized practice areas across our three divisions, Versique delivers tailored expertise to a wide range of industries. What sets us apart is our team of recruiters—seasoned professionals who have worked in the very fields they now hire for, providing unmatched industry insight and connections.Versique is nationally and locally award-winning, earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies and the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50 list for 2023. We are also consistently recognized as a Star Tribune Top Workplace and were named a Best Place to Work in 2022 by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

