Government Announces Onward to Assume Management of 500 Units Owned by the Government of Alberta As Of March 31, 2025

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, announced that Onward will assume property management of 500 units owned by the Government of Alberta, effective March 31, 2025.Onward will work closely with stakeholders and the Government of Alberta to ensure a smooth implementation of this change.“Onward is ready to fulfill this request from the Government of Alberta,” said Martina Jileckova, CEO of Onward. “Our priority is to ensure stability for residents, while upholding our mission to deliver safe, affordable housing.”Regular updates and opportunities for engagement will be provided over the next 90 days to address questions and ensure clarity.“Onward is committed to clear, transparent communication with residents and stakeholders,” explained Jileckova. “We are committed to listening, addressing concerns, and providing consistent updates to all stakeholders. We are fully focused on making this change in management as smooth as possible.”-30-About OnwardOnward is a Calgary-based nonprofit providing affordable housing to low-income residents, including seniors, families, and individuals transitioning from homelessness. Committed to the Housing First principle and mixed-income model, Onward believes that safe, stable community housing is the foundation for well-being and belonging.For nearly 50 years, Onward has been creating homes where Calgarians can thrive. With a portfolio of more than 1,700 units, Onward is dedicated to fostering community integration and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

