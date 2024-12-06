Eltropy’s EMERGE 2025 Conference To Bring Credit Unions and Community Banks Together in San Francisco

Eltropy's EMERGE 2025 Conference Coming to San Francisco

Annual Eltropy conference will highlight AI innovations and strategic decision-making for credit unions and community banks

It's a fantastic conference! The dialogue with your team and other financial professionals [is] incredibly enriching.” — Howard Meller, President and CEO, People First Federal Credit Union

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), will host its third annual user conference – EMERGE 2025 – from April 22-24, 2025 at the InterContinental San Francisco.This must-attend event will bring together over 400 financial services leaders, innovators, and experts, to delve deep into the latest industry technologies and strategies shaping the future of financial services. Over three and a half days, attendees will also enjoy engaging entertainment, gourmet dining, and the stunning attractions of the San Francisco Bay Area."Building on the past two years, EMERGE has become the must-attend event for forward-thinking credit unions and community banks looking to stay ahead of the curve," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "By moving our conference to April, we're aligning with a key decision-making period for CFIs. This timing allows us to showcase how the collective knowledge and best practices from our Eltropy community can drive operational excellence and deepen member engagement at a critical juncture in the planning cycle."A Look Back at EMERGE 2024The EMERGE 2024 conference featured trailblazing leaders such as Kent Lugrand, President and CEO, InTouch Credit Union; Mike Schenk, Deputy Chief Advocacy Officer for Policy Analysis and Chief Economist, America’s Credit Unions; Joseph Zito, Principal and Shareholder, Doeren Mayhew; Rodney Hood, former Chairman, NCUA Board; and Chris Howard, Senior Vice President, Callahan & Associates, to name a few. Over a dozen sessions provided attendees with insights into industry trends, operational strategies, and technological advancements."It's a fantastic conference!” said Howard Meller, President and CEO of People First Federal Credit Union, who attended EMERGE 2024. “The dialogue with your team and other financial professionals was incredibly enriching." EMERGE 2025 will feature keynotes, panel discussions, and breakout sessions focused on recent advancements in AI, digital communications, compliance, security, and privacy, and their profound implications across member engagement, operations, collections/delinquencies, lending, fraud detection, and marketing.Key Details:- Dates: April 22-24, 2025- Location: InterContinental San Francisco, an IHG Hotel, 888 Howard Street, San FranciscoEMERGE 2025 will feature an expanded focus, catering to both day-to-day product users and key decision-makers, delivering actionable insights and strategic value across all organizational levels. Attendees will leave equipped to navigate industry challenges and capitalize on new opportunities.Registration is now open for EMERGE 2025, with early-bird pricing available through March 1. Eltropy clients receive exclusive registration rates. A detailed agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in early 2025.For more information and to register, visit eltropy.com/emerge-2025 About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

