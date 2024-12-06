Submit Release
BC Parks day-use passes in effect this winter at Mount Seymour

CANADA, December 6 - Beginning Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, people will need to reserve a free vehicle day-use pass to visit Mount Seymour Park during the winter.

The free passes will be required daily until Jan. 5, 2025, and then only on weekends and holidays until March 31, 2025. The passes are not required after 4 p.m.

People with a valid Mt Seymour Ski Resort pass do not require a BC Parks day-use pass.

Starting at 7 a.m. two days prior to a planned visit, the free day-use passes can be booked online: https://reserve.bcparks.ca/dayuse/

Located in North Vancouver, Mount Seymour Park provides views of Vancouver and facilities for skiing, snowshoeing, tubing and tobogganing. In 2023, more than one million people visited the park. The limited number of free passes provides a more predictable and enjoyable experience by reducing congestion in the busy areas.

The passes will be checked by parks staff, who will also provide safety information to visitors. Since cellphone service may be limited, people will need to print or have a screenshot of their pass and QR code on their mobile device before arriving at the park.

Cancelling passes is encouraged if people do not intend to use them.

The BC Parks Day-Use Pass Program aims to preserve the natural and cultural values, and deliver high-quality recreation experiences in some of the province’s most popular parks, including Mount Seymour. Day-use passes and traffic management have been used since 2020 to help improve people’s experiences in the North Shore mountains.

For more information about the day-use pass program, visit: https://bcparks.ca/reservations/day-use-passes/

