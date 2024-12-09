Great American Storage® & RSG Development Demo Site for a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Stratford, NJ

Great American Storage, RSG Development (RSG), and Stratford Borough Mayor Linda Hall at demo ceremony for new facility.

STRATFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Storage, an experienced developer and manager of Class-A Self-Storage, RV/Boat, and Garage Suites, joined by RSG Development (RSG) and Stratford Borough Mayor Linda Hall, began demolition on November 20th, 2024 for a new 107,100 gross square-foot self-storage facility in Stratford, New Jersey. The facility, Great American Self Storage of Stratford, is another collaboration between Great American Storage and RSG.The state-of-the-art storage facility, which is scheduled to open in December 2025, will be located at 76 Berlin Road in Stratford.The three-story, Class A facility will feature 814 storage units, including 779 interior climate-controlled units and 35 drive-up non-climate-controlled units. With an average unit size of 100 square feet, the facility will offer various size options to meet diverse storage needs."This strategic location on Berlin Road will serve the growing storage needs of Stratford and surrounding communities," said David Gandolfo, Founder and CEO of Great American Storage. "With over 13,000 vehicles passing daily and proximity to the Lindenwold Train Station, this facility offers unprecedented convenience."The modern facility will include:● State-of-the-art security access systems● Comprehensive camera surveillance● Motion-activated and timed lighting● Covered interior loading/unloading areas● Professional rental office with loungeLocated in a prime retail corridor alongside Tim Hortons, Burger King, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Aldi, the facility is also near Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and Jefferson Stratford Hospital. The property features Berlin Road signage and full turn-in/out accessibility.The Demo Ceremony took place on November 20th, 2024, with representatives from both Great American Storage and RSG in attendance.For more information about Great American Storage and the new Stratford facility, please visit gastorage.com.Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.Founded in 2021, RSG was born out of a vision to develop Class A Self Storage and Boat RV Storage facilities in target markets with unmet needs. With more than 30 years of real estate experience between them, Erik Johnson and George Hristodoulou combined their synergistic skill sets to create an opportunistic, creative and analytical approach to investing in the Self Storage Real Estate Sector. From the beginning of the process to the end, Erik and George remain a part of each decision being made.

