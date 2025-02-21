Great American Storage® and RSG Development Break Ground on Premium Storage Facility in Savannah Market

Great American Storage and RSG Development announce the groundbreaking of a storage facility designed to address the growing demand for RV and boat storage.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Storage and RSG Development announced today the groundbreaking of an innovative storage facility designed to address the growing demand for premium RV and boat storage in the Greater Savannah area. The 171,677-square-foot facility, located at 150 GA HWY 30 in Port Wentworth, will be the region's first executive-level storage complex offering comprehensive vehicle storage solutions.The state-of-the-art facility will feature 293 total rental spaces, including a variety of fully enclosed units with both standard drive-up, climate-controlled options, and covered stalls. This diverse mix addresses the critical shortage of RV and boat storage options in an area where homeowner associations and municipal regulations increasingly restrict residential vehicle parking."This facility represents our response to the unprecedented demand for quality recreational vehicle storage," said David Gandolfo, Founder and CEO of Great American Storage. "With record-setting RV sales and stricter residential parking restrictions, we're creating a premium storage environment that matches the investment our customers have made in their vehicles."Key amenities include:• State-of-the-art security systems with Bluetooth-enabled smart locks• Solar panel integration for sustainable operations• Professional on-site management• Climate-controlled units for optimal vehicle protection• Wide-drive aisles and generous turning radiuses for easy maneuverabilityConstruction is scheduled for completion in 2026. The facility will serve the Port Wentworth, Savannah, and surrounding coastal Georgia communities. For more information about Great American Self Storage and the new Savannah facility, please visit GAStorage.com.Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.Founded in 2021, RSG was born out of a vision to develop Class A Self Storage and Boat RV Storage facilities in target markets with unmet needs. With more than 30 years of real estate experience between them, Erik Johnson and George Hristodoulou combined their synergistic skill sets to create an opportunistic, creative and analytical approach to investing in the Self Storage Real Estate Sector. From the beginning of the process to the end, Erik and George remain a part of each decision being made.

