The Irish Pastoral Centre - “Here Together”

The Irish Pastoral Centre (IPC) in Dorchester was founded in 1987 in response to the increase of Irish immigrants into the Greater Boston area. Today, a founder and current chaplain, Fr. Dan Finn, continues the IPC’s mission of providing help to “the stranger among us.” The Irish Pastoral Centre is a non-profit organization offering legal, social, educational, and spiritual support to immigrants of all ages and ethnic backgrounds. The center helps newcomers adjust to life in their new country by providing a range of services.

Older adults can find support through IPC’s robust Senior Programming. From weekly wellness calls to Friday Fish and Chips Supper Club, the IPC is a hub of socialization. The Bumble Bee Knitting Club meets Thursdays from 11am-1pm. All levels are welcome.

During the week older adults are welcome to drop into a weekly coffee club in Brighton, Dorchester, West Roxbury or Weymouth. Attendees are encouraged to socialize with new and old friends over coffee, tea, and treats alongside music and educational presentations. On site, a SHINE (serving the health insurance needs of everyone) Counselor provides free health insurance counseling and assistance with Medicare.

For more information about any of these programs call IPC at 617-265-5300, or click here.