Boston’s Age Strong Commission receives federal Older Americans Act funds to provide direct services to older residents. Age Strong then partners with proven nonprofit organizations to provide such services as in-home care, meals on wheels, and many others.

Age Strong partners with Boston Medical Center’s Living Well at Home Program to provide support services for older adults facing housing instability.

Living Well at Home’s goal is to ensure that older adults and community members break the cycle of homelessness and remain housed through various “wrap-around” services. They assist with housing placements and advocate for clients in their housing search. They also focus on helping older adults remain stable after being housed, with regular home visits from social workers, and help building skills that will enable them to live independently and thrive at home.

Further, they host hybrid peer support groups for those 60 or older who are transitioning to permanent housing or have faced housing instability. The program also works on eviction prevention, and intervenes on clients’ behalf to help them retain tenancy, including attending court hearings and helping them navigate the legal system.

To refer someone to Living Well at Home, click here to fill out a referral form.

Email the form to Housing.FAQ&Referrals@bmc.org or fax it to 617-638-6175.

For more information, call 617-638-6139 or click here.