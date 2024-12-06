LANG & SCHWANDER SELECTED BY THREE DIFFERENT HOTELS TO SUPPORT NEW-BUILD AND RENOVATION EFFORTS

Lang & Schwander - Alma Lang & Schwander - Alma

Recognized for their capabilities in design and FF&E, the firm is supporting Alma San Juan, Hyatt Centric South Beach, and Windsong on the Reef Providenciales

We take on every assignment from scratch, whether it’s a renovation or a ground-up project, allowing us to have a more refined focus and furnish-to-fit a property’s individualized needs. ” — Marcus Schwander and Sebastian Lang, Co-founders of Lang & Schwander

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lang & Schwander , the Miami-headquartered boutique hotel interior design firm specializing in FF&E (furniture, fixtures, and equipment) projects worldwide, has completed its work at three renowned properties – two in the Caribbean and one in South Florida.The recently opened boutique 56-key Alma San Juan is located in the heart of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico -- poised to be the first Hispano-Mediterranean building within the Caribbean island’s historic colonial district. Lang & Schwander designed all guestrooms at the property – along with the manufacturing and installation of FF&E within the rooms. With the hotel’s guest experience focused on a sensory journey, Lang & Schwander furthered the Alma’s promise of providing guests with a “calming atmosphere where limitless possibilities await.”The 105-key Hyatt Centric South Beach is located on historic Collins Avenue and 16th Street in Miami Beach, Fla. Lang & Schwander was awarded the interior design and manufacturing of all facets of FF&E for the renovated property. The work, scheduled for completion this year, was expansive, encompassing the lobby, bar and restaurant, exterior pool area – as well as ensuring the design and FF&E implementation of 16 different room types. The Lang & Schwander team was tasked with maximizing the value of the renovation, looking at every nuance to ensure that the property’s redesign not only meets, but exceeds the guest experience.The oceanfront Windsong on the Reef in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos, is an 85-key beachfront luxury property located directly on Grace Bay Beach and the Bight Reef. It is comprised of the Windsong Resort, an existing 36-key building and a new building with 49 keys -the Windsong Residences - which is set to open later this year. Lang & Schwander was awarded the interior design for the condo-hotel property, along with all facets of FF&E for both the existing building and the new one, managing the design and manufacturing for guestrooms and common areas, and renovation of the outdoor pool decks. The design and renovation blended seamlessly with the property’s adjacent turquoise waters and relaxed luxury.“There is absolutely no cookie-cutter approach to any client at our firm,” said Marcus Schwander, co-founder and principal of Lang & Schwander. “We take on every assignment from scratch, whether it’s a renovation or a ground-up project, allowing us to have a more refined focus and furnish-to-fit a property’s individualized needs.Lang & Schwander’s approach to each project is described as “wholistic” while never losing sight of deadlines. The company selects the appropriate furnishings, manages their engineering, production and delivery on site, and ensures that the materials selected, and final installation showcase the design vision.“We have top-flite design capabilities while concurrently establishing clear guidelines and timeframes,” said Sebastian Lang, co-founder and principal of Lang & Schwander. “It is the combination of those two components – art coupled with engineering – that makes us truly unique. We are beyond honored that three very different owners saw fit to tap our organization to meet their needs.”# # #About Lang & SchwanderMiami-based Lang & Schwander, which was established by a pair of Swiss hospitality experts and friends, is committed to refining the hospitality industry's approach to design and FF&E (furniture, futures and equipment). Since the company’s inception in 2007, the founders envisioned a company dedicated to providing superior service quality and wholistic FF&E solutions. Lang & Schwander has since become a revered consultancy for the design and FF&E of numerous global projects. With their multi-national team of architects, designers, engineers, and project managers, Lang & Schwander focuses on enhancing guest experiences worldwide. https://www.langschwander.com/

