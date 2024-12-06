Cheers to Four Spectacular Years: Ferrari Trento and Formula 1® Conclude a Historic Partnership

Matteo Lunelli, Simone Masè and Stefano Domenicali launching the partnership in 2021 George Russel Las Vegas GP 2024 Max Verstappen and Lando Norris Imola GP 2024

We are immensely proud of the amazing memories we’ve created together and are excited to embrace new opportunities as we continue our tradition of celebrating excellence.” — Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari Trento

TRENTO, ITALY, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2024 Formula 1season races to its finale, Ferrari Trento proudly celebrates the conclusion of an extraordinary four-year journey as the Official Toast of Formula 1. This partnership, spanning from 2021 to 2024, has been a sparkling showcase of Italian excellence and global celebration.From the first podium toast in 2021 in Imola to the electrifying Miami and Las Vegas debut in 2022 and 2023, Ferrari Trento brought its signature elegance and vibrancy to the world’s most prestigious motorsport. Together, unforgettable moments have been shared, including Lewis Hamilton’s record-breaking 100th win and the first Monaco Grand Prix won by a Monegasque driver, Charles Leclerc. Ferrari Trento Jeroboam bottles have been centre stage of unique rituals on the podium, like Daniel Ricciardo’s “shoey” and Lando Norris’ special spraying style. These highlights, along with 292 Jeroboam gracing 73 podium and almost 250.0000 bottles of Ferrari Trento opened inside the circuits and served in the best hospitality areas during Grand Prix weekends, have defined this remarkable era.Reflecting on the experience, Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari Trento, remarked, “Our partnership with Formula 1has been an extraordinary journey, allowing us to share our Trentodoc sparkling wines with millions of fans around the world and to achieve an outstanding international visibility. I would like to thank Stefano Domenicali, his team, the people at DO & CO and all the Formula 1teams for the great support: it has been wonderful to be part of this family. We are immensely proud of the amazing memories we’ve created together and are excited to embrace new opportunities as we continue our tradition of celebrating excellence.”Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, added, “I want to thank the Ferrari Trento family, under the leadership of Matteo Lunelli, for an incredible four-year partnership with Formula 1. It has been great to partner with such a passionate and dedicated brand that has brought a touch of class to the podium and our hospitality with their sparkling wines. I know the business will continue to go from strength to strength in the years ahead."The spirit of celebration that defined these four years will live on through Ferrari Trento’s continued dedication to innovation and quality. Ferrari Trento’s enduring connection to high performance and style remains at the heart of its brand. From collaborations with luxury brands to other high-end partnerships in the realm of sport and hospitality, Ferrari Trento remains a global ambassador of excellence.The Ferrari Trento podium bottles have not only symbolised victory but also contributed to causes that matter. Over €180,000 was raised through the sale of signed podium bottles for global charities, from Make a Wish to Race Against Dementia, from Keep Fighting to the International Red Cross, from the Senna Foundation and Keep Memory Alive to Protezione Civile of Emilia Romagna. This legacy of generosity underscores the partnership’s meaningful impact beyond the track.As one final toast is raised to this extraordinary chapter, Ferrari Trento looks forward to embracing the future with the same passion, innovation, and commitment that brought its wines to the pinnacle of motorsport. To their fans, partners, and the Formula 1community: grazie mille for joining them on this exhilarating ride.Here’s to what lies ahead—always with a glass of Ferrari Trento in hand!About Ferrari Trento:Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading luxury sparkling wine and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” seven times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.

Ferrari Trento Official Toast of Formula 1(R): A year of Celebrations 2024

