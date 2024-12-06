Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $6 Million to Support Community Projects in Philadelphia

Strengthening Pennsylvania’s neighborhoods and communities is key to creating more opportunity for Pennsylvanians and a bright economic future for the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced 16 new project approvals totaling more than $6.1 million through the Local Share Account (LSA) – Philadelphia program. The projects include expanded affordable housing for veterans, the purchase of a warehouse to grow food for the local community, and enhancements to help make a homeless shelter and foster care facility more secure.

LSA – Philadelphia projects focus on community improvement, economic development, neighborhood revitalization, and public interest projects in the city of Philadelphia.

“This funding will support many critical projects and help create safer and healthier communities for Philadelphia residents and visitors,” said Secretary Siger. “Since day one, the Shapiro Administration has been doubling down on projects like these to strengthen our communities and help grow Pennsylvania’s economy.”

The following Philadelphia projects are receiving funding:

Community Involvement

$475,000 to Center City District (CCD) – to redevelop the former Reading Railroad viaduct area that begins at Vine Street and extends northeast to Fairmount Avenue

$455,399 to First Stop Recovery – to purchase a lot next to their healing garden on Kensington Avenue and renovate the open space

$500,000 to Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Association Coalition, Inc. – to renovate their facility at 624-628 Snyder Avenue

$500,000 to Work to Ride – to renovate the Chamounix Equestrian Center and stable at 98 Chamounix Drive

Economic Development

$500,000 to Urban League of Philadelphia – to construct a new social services center in West Philadelphia

$500,000 to AHARI, A Home is a Right – to construct a mixed-use veterans complex (Veterans Village)

$33,413 to Face to Face – to renovate their office in Germantown

Neighborhood Revitalization

$200,000 to Historic Fair Hill – to construct a new community center

$22,588 to HopePHL – to enhance security for a homeless shelter and foster care housing facility on Spring Garden Street in West Philadelphia

$304,000 to Northern Liberties Business Improvement District (NLBID) – to make lighting improvements on North Second Street

$500,000 to Rock Ministries of Philadelphia – to construct housing and retail space located in 2751-2753 Kensington Avenue

$272,589 to West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative – to install a security camera project in West Philadelphia

Public Interest

$500,000 to Sunday Breakfast Association of Philadelphia (Philly House) – to renovate their headquarters building at 302 North 13th Street

$500,000 to Beech Community Services – to renovate a vacant property in the Lower North District

$353,054 to CH Pennsylvania Under-21 (Covenant House Pennsylvania) – to renovate their Crisis Shelter located at 31 East Armat Street

$500,000 to New Kensington Community Development Corporation – to purchase the Stella Street Warehouse at 1930 East Stella Street to grow food for the local community

DCED has established the Local Share Account (LSA) – Philadelphia program to distribute a portion of slot machine license operation fees from Category 1 or 2 facilities operating within the City of Philadelphia. The funds are available under Act 71 (the Gaming Act) for economic development, neighborhood revitalization, community improvement, and other projects in the public interest within the City of Philadelphia.

