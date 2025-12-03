Creating Jobs in Lycoming County: Shapiro Administration Secures $8 Million Investment from Farm Plast to Open its First Manufacturing Facility in Pennsylvania

The Commonwealth is investing $4 million to support the milk crate and food storage manufacturer’s growth into Pennsylvania, which will create 69 new jobs in Muncy.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy remains one of the strongest in the nation — and the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has competed for and won over $32.5 billion in private sector investments that are creating more than 18,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across the Commonwealth.

Muncy, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured an $8 million investment from Farm Plast, a manufacturer of sustainable injection molded milk crates and other containers, to establish its first Pennsylvania manufacturing facility in Muncy, Lycoming County. Through this project, 69 new jobs will be created over the next three years.

Farm Plast will expand into a 200,000-square-foot facility at 100 Sherman Street in Muncy Township, a former vacant manufacturing facility. This new facility in Pennsylvania will allow the company to increase production while also adding several new product lines.

“Under my leadership, Pennsylvania is now one of the top states for business — and the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy. That’s why companies are choosing to invest and grow in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “With historic investments in site development, a commitment to cutting red tape, and an aggressive approach to recruiting companies to locate here, our strategy is delivering real results. We’ll keep making smart, strategic investments to strengthen our economy, create jobs, and expand opportunity for every Pennsylvanian.”

Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Department of Community and Economic Development’s Senior Managing Director for BusinessPA Brent Vernon joined Farm Plast and local leaders today in Muncy to celebrate the company’s new Pennsylvania facility, which is currently being renovated.

“Governor Shapiro is committed to making it easier to do business in Pennsylvania for our farm, forest, and food businesses,” said Agriculture Secretary Redding. “Investments like this have real impact — they strengthen the supply chain that our farm and food businesses rely on every day, and they bring new opportunity to rural communities. Farm Plast’s expansion in Lycoming County means more good jobs, more reliable access to the products that keep food moving safely, and a stronger agricultural economy that benefits producers and consumers across the Commonwealth.”

The manufacturing and agriculture industries are crucial to Pennsylvania’s economy, contributing more than $116 billion and $132.5 billion each year, respectively. These industries are among the five key sectors prioritized in Governor Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, the first of its kind in more than two decades.

“Manufacturing and agriculture have always had a strong history here — which is why they’re two of the key industries we’re focusing on in Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy,” said BusinessPA Senior Managing Director Vernon. “The Commonwealth has a strong business climate for companies like Farm Plast that are ready to grow and succeed here. This investment further advances our economic competitiveness and highlights our ability to attract companies from across the nation, create good-paying jobs, and support our local communities.”

Farm Plast received a funding proposal from DCED for $3.5 million through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan program as well as a $500,000 Pennsylvania First grant.

Founded in 2007, Farm Plast has quickly grown as a leader in using injection molding to make milk crates, bread trays, and moving dollies ― selling products to farms and grocers across the Commonwealth. Most of the company’s products provide for the protection and transportation of milk, breads, glass bottles, and eggs. According to Farm Plast, 75 percent of its products are made with reused materials, with the company recycling roughly 12 million pounds of plastic each year.

“Farm Plast is moving full steam ahead with its new manufacturing facility in Muncy, producing high-quality, American-made products and creating jobs in the great state of Pennsylvania,” said Eric Lomak, General Manager, Farm Plast. “We plan to breathe new life into the empty warehouse that has long been forgotten and we are incredibly grateful for all the support we received from DCED and Governor Shapiro.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

All across Pennsylvania, manufacturers are expanding and creating jobs — from US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy are Getting National Recognition

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , according to a report from Axios based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise.

, according to a report from Axios based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise. Recently, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine has named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation. The Commonwealth is 11th in the 2025 Business Climate Rankings, up seven spots from last year.

Unleashing Pennsylvania’s Economic Potential, Streamlining Permitting to Drive Economic Growth, and Supporting Pennsylvania’s Small Businesses

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting nearly $32.5 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 18,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth. That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

Governor Shapiro has made economic competitiveness and government efficiency top priorities, launching Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades, cutting permit backlogs — including eliminating the Department of Environmental Protection’s backlog of 2,400 permits — and investing $550 million to prepare more sites for business expansion, strengthen main streets, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

in nearly two decades, cutting permit backlogs — including eliminating the Department of Environmental Protection’s backlog of 2,400 permits — and investing $550 million to prepare more sites for business expansion, strengthen main streets, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Governor’s 2025-26 budget continues to make historic progress on permitting reform, funds key staff at agencies responsible for processing permits, licenses, and certifications, and invests in Pennsylvania’s main streets.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

