Edo Signs The Climate Pledge, Commits to Reach Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2040 or Sooner

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edo , a leading provider of innovative demand flexibility solutions, today announced that it has officially signed The Climate Pledge. This commitment reinforces Edo’s dedication to sustainability and its ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions through advanced energy management technologies.The Climate Pledge is a global initiative co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, which challenges businesses to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s 2050 target. As a signatory, Edo is taking another important step toward accelerating the global transition to a low-carbon economy by integrating sustainability across its operations and solutions.“We are driven by a powerful mission to address the climate crisis. Businesses globally, across sectors, have a role to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. That is why we have joined The Climate Pledge and committed to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040,” says Courtney Blodgett, Co-Founder and Director of Strategy at Edo. “Edo is proud to join The Climate Pledge to reinforce our commitment to sustainability and join a community that will share knowledge, ideas, and best practices. Together, we can take collective action to achieve net-zero carbon by 2040 and save the planet for future generations.”As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Edo will:- Measure and Report Emissions: Regular tracking and transparent reporting of Edo’s greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging innovative technologies like virtual power plants and machine learning models.- Implement Decarbonization Strategies: Providing demand flexibility solutions, reducing energy consumption, increasing renewable energy adoption, and advancing technologies that reduce carbon emissions across Edo’s clients and operations.- Achieve Net-Zero Carbon by 2040: Neutralizing any remaining emissions with verifiable, permanent, and socially beneficial carbon offsets, ensuring Edo meets its net-zero carbon target by 2040.Edo’s commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through achievements such as significantly reducing energy use intensity (EUI) and achieving energy reductions in commercial buildings through cost-effective efficiency measures. Additionally, Edo’s solutions have enabled schools and other facilities to shift substantial peak loads during demand response events, directly supporting grid reliability and decarbonization goals.Edo is proud to join a growing community of more than 525 organizations in more than 45 countries committed to environmental responsibility and accelerating the transition to a more sustainable world. Together, these businesses will share knowledge, exchange ideas, and work towards a common goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.About EdoEdo is a leading provider of innovative energy efficiency and demand flexibility solutions. We partner with utilities to transform commercial buildings into efficient, reliable contributors to the electric grid. Edo’s virtual power plants and machine learning models optimize thousands of buildings and distributed energy resources, improving energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions for a sustainable future. Follow Edo on LinkedIn.About The Climate PledgeIn 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. More than 525 organizations have now signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information visit www.theclimatepledge.com

