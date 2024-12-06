Von Vascular Presents Data on ALGO Smart Pump at BRAIN Conference in London

Manning Hanser presenting at BRAIN

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Von Vascular, Inc., a leading innovator in neurovascular technologies, today announced the first international presentation of data on their ALGO Smart Pump at the BRAIN Conference in London. The pre-clinical studies, presented by CEO Manning Hanser on behalf of P.I.’s Dr. Brian Jankowitz (Hackensack Meridian Health) and Dr. Robert Starke (University of Miami), demonstrated the device's potential to improve outcomes in mechanical thrombectomy procedures for acute ischemic stroke patients.The ALGO Smart Pump, developed by Von Vascular, introduces a dual-modality approach to cyclical aspiration technology for mechanical thrombectomy. Recognizing that no two clots are the same, the pump offers two distinct aspiration modes: Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration (APA™) and an enhanced Static mode. This design acknowledges that different clots may respond better to specific types of aspiration, providing clinicians with tailored options to optimize treatment. The goal is to achieve complete clot ingestion (CCI) into the aspiration catheter while minimizing the risk of generating micro-emboli."It was great to share these promising results at the BRAIN Conference," said Manning Hanser, CEO of Von Vascular. "ALGO has the potential to address the critical gap between high recanalization rates and suboptimal functional outcomes in stroke patients. By reducing micro-emboli formation and improving clot ingestion efficiency, we aim to enhance long-term neurological recovery and overall patient care."Early preclinical studies highlight the ALGO Smart Pump's significant advantages over conventional aspiration systems in achieving complete clot ingestion (CCI) and reducing emboli formation. Both the APA™ and Static modes of the ALGO Smart Pump demonstrated improved CCI rates, with the APA™ mode showing the most pronounced impact. In comparative testing, 77.2% of clots were successfully ingested using ALGO’s APA™ mode, compared to just 36.7% with conventional aspiration systems (P<0.001).Additionally, the ALGO Smart Pump reduced aspiration time, a factor previously linked to improved patient outcomes. This innovative dual-mode approach and investment in pre-clinical studies reflects Von Vascular’s dedication to advancing stroke thrombectomy technology and enhancing care for patients worldwide.Dr. Paul Bhogal, Consultant Interventional Neuroradiologist at the Royal London Hospital in addition to Director of BRAIN conference, commented on the presentation: "The novel approach presented by Von Vascular is a significant advancement in mechanical thrombectomy technology. Reducing micro-emboli formation is crucial for improving patient outcomes."The ALGO Smart Pump's potential to positively impact 90-day modified Rankin Scale (mRS) scores by addressing microvascular occlusions represents a noteworthy development in stroke intervention. Von Vascular hopes to further validate these findings in a clinical setting and bring this technology physicians and patients worldwide.About Von Vascular, Inc.Von Vascular, Inc. is a leading medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing vascular health through innovative technologies. With a focus on improving patient outcomes and advancing the standard of care, Von Vascular is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address unmet medical needs in the cardiovascular field. For more information, visit vonvascular.io

