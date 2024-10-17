MedTech Innovation Spotlighted at Clemson Symposium Co-Chaired by Von Vascular CEO

At Von Vascular, we’re passionate about advancing technology that improves patient outcomes, and I’m thrilled to be part of an event that encourages the next wave of MedTech leaders to do the same.” — Manning Hanser, CEO of Von Vascular

CLEMSON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Device Technology Symposium, co-chaired by Von Vascular CEO Manning Hanser, I.V. Hall, and Dr. John Hannon of Clemson University, was an overwhelming success. The symposium, held at Clemson’s Brook T. Smith Launchpad, brought together over 30 MedTech experts, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to share their knowledge and inspire the next generation of innovators in the biomedical and entrepreneurial space.The event provided a platform for students, alumni, and professionals in the field of Biomedical Engineering to explore the evolving landscape of medical technology. Featuring panels on topics such as innovation, FDA regulations, funding, and commercialization, the symposium offered an incredible opportunity for attendees to learn the skills necessary to accelerate their careers and develop groundbreaking medical devices.Manning Hanser, CEO of Von Vascular and Clemson Class of '03, expressed his excitement about sharing his experiences with the audience. “Being able to engage with future entrepreneurs and innovators is always a privilege,” Hanser said. “At Von Vascular, we’re passionate about advancing technology that improves patient outcomes, and I’m thrilled to be part of an event that encourages the next wave of MedTech leaders to do the same. Clemson has been instrumental in my journey, and I’m proud to give back to this incredible community.”The symposium was highlighted by keynote speaker President Jim Clements, who delivered a powerful presentation on Clemson University’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and taking risks. It offered attendees the chance to interact directly with experts in medical device development, including those specializing in regulatory strategy, clinical trials, and commercialization.The event was not only a day of education and networking but also a powerful reminder of the impact that collaboration and innovation can have on the future of medical technology. The MedTech Symposium at Clemson is set to become an annual event, fostering even more breakthroughs in the years to come.For more information about Von Vascular and its work in the MedTech industry, visit www.vonvascular.io . For more information about the Clemson University LaunchPad, please visit https:// www.clemson.edu/centers-institutes/launchpad/index.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.