Menopause Parody Earns Top Spot in Health & Aging Humor Category

Goodnight Menopause

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodnight Menopause , a self-published parody poking fun at the indignities of menopause, ranks number one in Ingram Spark’s health & aging humor category. Sales coincide with an uptick in women talking more openly about their menopause symptoms.Goodnight Menopause is a parody of the children’s classic Goodnight Moon. Instead of saying a bunny bidding goodnight to clocks and socks, a menopausal woman says goodnight to irritability, fertility, and a host of other unpleasant menopause symptoms.“I originally wrote the book to make my friends laugh,” said Melissa Avstreih, Goodnight Menopause’s 47-year-old author. “What I found though is the book is a fantastic light-hearted conversation starter that gets women to share their experiences.”Since its September 2024 debut, Goodnight Menopause has sold nearly 500 copies and grossed $6000 in revenue. Sales are likely driven, in part, by the increased focus on menopause spurred by celebrities, physicians, and social media influencers.“Menopause is having its long-deserved moment, and this is my small contribution to the effort,” said Avstreih.Goodnight Menopause is available in paperback and hardback from retailers nationwide, including Amazon and bookshop.org

