Skip the Rings, Shots, and Supplements: Goodnight Menopause Provides Comic Relief for Middle-Aged Women

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia author Melissa Avstreih has released Goodnight Menopause , the latest hilarious parody of the children’s classic, Goodnight Moon — just in time to delight the female and over-40 crowd during the upcoming holiday and gifting season.“My goal in writing this book was to make women laugh,” said Avstreih. “Women my age—I’m 47— are told to get hormone shots, insert rings, take supplements. The options are overwhelming. But sometimes, it’s laughter that’s the best medicine.”And this book is guaranteed to be a laugh for any woman needing some relief from the discomfort of this stage of her life. Instead of saying goodnight to socks and clocks, Goodnight Menopause says goodnight to irritability, fertility, and a host of other menopause symptoms. The book's hilarious illustrations perfectly complement the witty and rhythmic text.“At this point, I obviously have the book memorized,” Avstreih said. “But I still keep a copy on my nightstand for a laugh when I’m wide awake at 2 a.m.”Avstreih is a relatively new author, but she has spent her adult life in the communications world. In addition to Goodnight Menopause, she has a series of books in the offing, starting with Seashells of the Jersey Shore , which will be released in April 2025. Her second and third books in this series will be released in 2025-2026. Avstreih lives and writes in Arlington, Va., with her husband and two sons.Goodnight Menopause is available at retailers nationwide as well as on www.goodnightmenopause.com

