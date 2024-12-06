Cambridge Pavingstones With ArmorTec to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Pittsylvania County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Cambridge Pavers, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-quality pavers, slabs, and wall systems, will invest $47.35 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Pittsylvania County. The company will construct a 150,000-square-foot facility in Ringgold East Industrial Park, creating 55 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, and Massachusetts for the project.



"Cambridge Pavers' decision to establish its first manufacturing facility outside New Jersey in Pittsylvania County demonstrates the Commonwealth's competitive advantages for manufacturers," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "This $47.35 million investment will create valuable job opportunities for Virginians while strengthening our advanced manufacturing sector. Cambridge Pavers joins a growing roster of companies choosing Virginia for our strategic location, world-class workforce, and pro-business climate."

"The addition of Cambridge Pavers to Southside Virginia's manufacturing community reinforces its position as a prime location for companies seeking expansion opportunities," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. "The region's robust infrastructure and dedicated workforce, combined with Virginia's strategic location advantage, continue to attract diverse manufacturers to the Commonwealth. We look forward to supporting Cambridge Pavers' success in their new Virginia operation."

Cambridge Pavers manufactures hardscape products used in patios, landscaping, and pool decks. The new facility in Pittsylvania County will expand the company's manufacturing footprint beyond its New Jersey headquarters to serve customers throughout the United States.

"It is with great anticipation and a deep sense of pride that we announce our investment to establish a new manufacturing facility in Virginia,” said Cambridge Founder and CEO Charles H. Gamarekian. “This expansion represents a significant milestone in the continued evolution of Cambridge Pavers, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, precision, and excellence in every aspect of our business. With the integration of cutting-edge technology and a dedicated team of professionals, we are poised to elevate our production capabilities and further strengthen our ability to serve our customers with our eighth manufacturing facility. Moreover, this new facility underscores our enduring dedication to fostering economic growth and creating lasting value for the local community. We are excited to embark on this new chapter, which will undoubtedly propel us toward even greater achievements."

“I am proud that Pittsylvania County is a place where business and industry want to locate, and I am thrilled that Cambridge Pavingstones with ArmorTec has decided to invest in our county and our region,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Darrell Dalton. “Cambridge Pavers brings good, well-paid jobs for our children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors, and gives them the opportunity to create high-quality products that they can be proud of. It takes a dedicated team to bring new businesses like Cambridge to our county, and the Board of Supervisors is grateful for all the hard work they do behind the scenes. We are especially thankful to Cambridge for making this investment in Pittsylvania County.”

“This is great news for Pittsylvania County and the Dan River District, and we are pleased to welcome this family-run business to our community,” said Dan River District Supervisor, Pittsylvania County, Eddie Hite. “The county is an excellent place to live, work, and raise a family – and that is due to nationally recognized companies like Cambridge who are willing to make the commitment to locate here and bring jobs and revenue. We look forward to a long working relationship with the company and wish them much success.”

“The Industrial Development Authority is delighted to welcome Cambridge Pavingstones with ArmorTec to the Ringgold East Industrial Park,” said Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority Chairman Dr. Joey Faucette. “Their investment gives the Dan River District an innovative corporate neighbor who provides our county new jobs and added revenue. Cambridge Pavers’ commitment to manufacturing quality, high-end products enhances our expanding portfolio of excellent companies in Pittsylvania County and augments the necessary diversity that expands our rapid economic growth. On behalf of myself and the IDA, we wish Cambridge a bright future here in Pittsylvania County.”

“This announcement is another exciting chapter of economic growth and opportunity for Pittsylvania County,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “Cambridge Pavers’ decision to invest $47.35 million in our community and create 55 new jobs highlights the effectiveness of our workforce development efforts. I am proud to support this partnership and look forward to the positive impact this facility will have on our families and local economy.”

“We welcome Cambridge Pavers to the community and are happy that they chose our community and the Ringgold East Industrial Park for their new manufacturing facility,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “The 55 new jobs created will be a boost to the workers and families in our region. We wish them great success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $220,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to assist Pittsylvania County with the project.

Support for Cambridge Pavers' job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Cambridge Pavers will establish its new operations at Barker Road, Ringgold, VA 24586. For more information, visit https://www.cambridgepaverscareersva.com/.