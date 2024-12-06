Submit Release
Class 1424 Graduates from STA

Congratulations to these #people of Class 1424 who have dedicated the last six weeks to learning about NDCS #policy and the practical skills to begin a successful career. Though today ends their journey at the Staff Training Academy, a new journey evolves as they move on to their respective facilities and career paths throughout the agency at their #physicalplant. 

Watch the live video here!

Thanks for joining our team and the mission to #KeepPeopleSafe Welcome

#Class1424 #NDCSEvents #programs

 

