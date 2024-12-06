Designing effective policy interventions for sustainable consumption and production: insights from a life-course approach
Bengtsson, M., Alfredsson, E., Cohen, M., Lorek, S., & Schroeder, P. (2018). Transforming systems of consumption and production for achieving the sustainable development goals: Moving beyond efficiency. Sustainability Science, 13(6), 1533–1547. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11625-018-0582-1
Blok, V., Long, T. B., Gaziulusoy, A. I., Ciliz, N., Lozano, R., Huisingh, D., Csutora, M., & Boks, C. (2015). From best practices to bridges for a more sustainable future: Advances and challenges in the transition to global sustainable production and consumption: Introduction to the ERSCP stream of the special volume. Journal of Cleaner Production, 108, 19–30. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jclepro.2015.04.119
Brand-Correa, L. I., Mattioli, G., Lamb, W. F., & Steinberger, J. K. (2020). Understanding (and tackling) need satisfier escalation. Sustainability: Science, Practice and Policy, 16(1), 309–325. https://doi.org/10.1080/15487733.2020.1816026
Brand-Correa, L. I., & Steinberger, J. K. (2017). A framework for decoupling human need satisfaction from energy use. Ecological Economics, 141, 43–52. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecolecon.2017.05.019
Burningham, K., & Venn, S. (2020). Are lifecourse transitions opportunities for moving to more sustainable consumption? Journal of Consumer Culture, 20(1), 102–121. https://doi.org/10.1177/1469540517729010
Cohen, M. J. (2019). Introduction to the special section: Innovative perspectives on systems of sustainable consumption and production. Sustainability: Science, Practice and Policy, 15(1), 104–110. https://doi.org/10.1080/15487733.2019.1703331
Fanning, A. L., O’Neill, D. W., & Büchs, M. (2020). Provisioning systems for a good life within planetary boundaries. Global Environmental Change, 64, 102135. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2020.102135
Geels, F. W., McMeekin, A., Mylan, J., & Southerton, D. (2015). A critical appraisal of sustainable consumption and production research: The reformist, revolutionary and reconfiguration positions. Global Environmental Change, 34, 1–12. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2015.04.013
Gronow, J., & Warde, A. (2001). Ordinary consumption. Psychology Press. Haq, G. (2021). The forgotten generation: Older people and climate change. In Diversity and Inclusion in Environmentalism. Routledge.
Hedlund-de Witt, A. (2012). Exploring worldviews and their relationships to sustainable lifestyles: Towards a new conceptual and methodological approach. Ecological Economics, 84, 74–83. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecolecon.2012.09.009
Ilstedt, S., Eriksson, E., & Hesselgren, M. (2017). Sustainable lifestyles: How values affect sustainable practises. Nordes Conference Series. https://dl.designresearchsociety.org/nordes/nordes2017/researchpapers/28
Laakso, S., Aro, R., Heiskanen, E., & Kaljonen, M. (2021). Reconfigurations in sustainability transitions: A systematic and critical review. Sustainability: Science, Practice and Policy, 17(1), 15–31. https://doi.org/10.1080/15487733.2020.1836921
Mathur, A., Moschis, G. P., & Lee, E. (2008). A longitudinal study of the effects of life status changes on changes in consumer preferences. Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, 36, 234–246. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11747-007-0021-9
McBey, D., Watts, D., & Johnstone, A. M. (2019). Nudging, formulating new products, and the lifecourse: A qualitative assessment of the viability of three methods for reducing Scottish meat consumption for health, ethical, and environmental reasons. Appetite, 142, 104349. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.appet.2019.104349
Mont, O. (2019). A research agenda for sustainable consumption governance. Edward Elgar, Lund University, Sweden. Olsson, O., & Dawkins, E. (2022). Meeting human needs within planetary boundaries: A provisioning systems perspective on clean transitions. Stockholm Environment Institute. https://www.sei.org/publications/meeting-human-needs/
O’Neill, D. W., Fanning, A. L., Lamb, W. F., & Steinberger, J. K. (2018). A good life for all within planetary boundaries. Nature Sustainability, 1(2), 88–95. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41893-018-0021-4
Plank, C., Liehr, S., Hummel, D., Wiedenhofer, D., Haberl, H., & Görg, C. (2021). Doing more with less: Provisioning systems and the transformation of the stock-flow-service nexus. Ecological Economics, 187, 107093. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecolecon.2021.107093
Schäfer, M., Jaeger-Erben, M., & Bamberg, S. (2012). Life events as windows of opportunity for changing towards sustainable consumption patterns? Journal of Consumer Policy, 35(1), 65–84. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10603-011-9181-6
Schroeder, P., & Anantharaman, M. (2017). “Lifestyle leapfrogging” in emerging economies: Enabling systemic shifts to sustainable consumption. Journal of Consumer Policy, 40(1), 3–23. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10603-016-9339-3
Schwela, D. (2021). Climate change, vulnerability, and older people. In Encyclopedia of Gerontology and Population Aging. Gu, D., & Dupre, M. E. (Eds.). Springer International Publishing, Cham, 1022–1028. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-22009-9_466
Severo, E. A., de Guimarães, J. C. F., Brito, L. M. P., & Dellarmelin, M. L. (2017). Environmental sustainability and sustainable consumption: The perception of baby boomers, generation X and Y in Brazil. Revista de Gestão Social e Ambiental, 11(3), 92–110. https://doi.org/10.24857/rgsa.v11i3.1266
Shibin, K. T., Gunasekaran, A., Papadopoulos, T., Dubey, R., & Mishra, D. (2016). Sustainable consumption and production: Need, challenges and further research directions. International Journal of Process Management and Benchmarking, 6(4), 447–468. https://doi.org/10.1504/IJPMB.2016.079678
Tukker, A., Charter, M., Vezzoli, C., Stø, E., & Andersen, M. M. (2017). System innovation for sustainability 1: Perspectives on radical changes to sustainable consumption and production. Routledge.
Vergragt, P., Akenji, L., & Dewick, P. (2014). Sustainable production, consumption, and livelihoods: Global and regional research perspectives. Journal of Cleaner Production, 63, 1–12. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jclepro.2013.09.028
Verplanken, B., & Roy, D. (2016). Empowering interventions to promote sustainable lifestyles: Testing the habit discontinuity hypothesis in a field experiment. Journal of Environmental Psychology, 45, 127–134. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jenvp.2015.11.008
Verplanken, B., Roy, D., & Whitmarsh, L. (2018). Cracks in the wall: Habit discontinuities as vehicles for behaviour change. In B. Verplanken (Ed.), The psychology of habit: Theory, mechanisms, change, and contexts (pp. 189–205). Springer International Publishing. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-97529-0_11
Verplanken, B., & Whitmarsh, L. (2021). Habit and climate change. Current Opinion in Behavioral Sciences, 42, 42–46. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cobeha.2021.02.020
Vogel, J., Steinberger, J. K., O’Neill, D. W., Lamb, W. F., & Krishnakumar, J. (2021). Socio-economic conditions for satisfying human needs at low energy use: An international analysis of social provisioning. Global Environmental Change, 69, 102287. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102287
World Health Organization. (2023). National programmes for age-friendly cities and communities: A guide. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240068698
World Population Review. (2020). 2022 world population by country. https://worldpopulationreview.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.