TouchPoint One Slashes Contact Center Quality Management Costs with Enhanced AI Platform

— New release adds advanced analytics and flexible Generative AI controls, letting organizations optimize QM spend while reducing risk —

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One's latest update to its Acuity Intelligent QM platform advances how contact centers leverage AI to evaluate customer interactions, introducing sophisticated analytics and comprehensive control over AI evaluation processes.The enhanced platform transforms traditional quality management economics by enabling CX organizations to evaluate interactions at extraordinary scale, while adding powerful comparison tools that bridge AI and human quality management approaches. New visualization capabilities surface mission-critical patterns in evaluation data, while expanded prompt engineering features give quality management teams precise control over AI analysis parameters."Contact centers face mounting pressure to improve quality oversight while reducing costs," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "This release gives quality teams exactly what they need - deeper insights and more reliable analytics at a fraction of today's cost. When organizations can evaluate vastly more customer interactions while cutting QM budgets by up to 80%, that's transformative. But the real power is in how AI surfaces actionable insights that drive meaningful CX improvements across the operation."Key enhancements include:Advanced Analytics DashboardThe updated QM dashboard reveals detailed comparisons between AI and human evaluations, enabling rapid optimization of quality management processes. Teams can now track scoring patterns, monitor evaluation consistency, and identify areas where AI and human analysts differ in their assessments. This insight drives continuous improvement in AI systems, human evaluation processes, and underlying operational policies, procedures and documentation that often contribute to inconsistent or suboptimal outcomes.Sophisticated Prompt Engineering ToolsA new suite of prompt management features gives quality management teams granular control over AI evaluation parameters. Organizations can now adjust model settings, test different approaches, and maintain a comprehensive history of prompt modifications. This capability ensures AI evaluations align precisely with organizational standards while maintaining complete transparency and auditability.Enhanced Core FunctionalityThe platform now automatically re-evaluates outlier scores using varied AI parameters, flags unusual interactions for manual review, and provides word-level speech timestamping for precise timing analysis. These features help organizations maintain evaluation accuracy while reducing manual oversight requirements.Acuity Intelligent QM addresses fundamental challenges in contact center quality management by combining AI-powered automation with human expertise. The system evaluates customer interactions against detailed quality criteria, assessing factors like compliance, problem resolution, customer sentiment, and agent soft skills. This comprehensive approach ensures consistent, objective quality assessment at a scale impossible with traditional methods alone.The platform integrates seamlessly with Acuity's comprehensive contact center performance management capabilities, including real-time dashboards, personalized coaching tools, and strategic gamification features. Core quality management workflows include:• Digital quality management processes with detailed status tracking• Customizable review workflows for supervisors, QA teams, and HR• Automated coaching triggers based on evaluation results• Comprehensive reporting tools for all organizational levelsTouchPoint One's decade of experience in contact center quality management underlies the platform's sophisticated approach. The system's AI capabilities build upon extensive expertise in quality scoring, regulatory compliance, and contact center operations, ensuring evaluations reflect real-world quality management requirements.The platform processes customer interactions using carefully tuned Large Language Models that incorporate organization-specific factors such as historical evaluation data, operational guidelines, customer service protocols, and compliance requirements. This tailored approach ensures evaluations consistently reflect each organization's unique quality standards.Organizations using Acuity Intelligent QM typically achieve:• 60-80% reduction in quality management costs through AI automation• Scalable evaluation coverage beyond traditional 1-5% sampling limits, adjustable to organizational needs and capable of 100% interaction coverage when required• Superior accuracy and consistency in quality scoring compared to manual methods• Significantly reduced compliance and regulatory risks through complete interaction coverage• Faster identification of coaching opportunities and performance trends• Enhanced protection against reputational risks through automated detection of critical service issues• Dramatic improvements in operational efficiency and resource allocationThe latest Acuity Intelligent QM release is available immediately for existing customers and new implementations. For more information, visit www.touchpointone.com About TouchPoint OneTouchPoint One develops innovative workforce optimization solutions that combine human-centered design with artificial intelligence. The company's Acuity platform transforms contact center performance management through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and comprehensive analytics. Learn more at https://www.touchpointone.com

