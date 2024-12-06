CANADA, December 6 - Today is National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a day designated by Parliament to honour and remember those who have experienced gender-based violence and the lives lost in the Montreal Massacre.

On December 6, 1989, 14 young women at L’Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal were murdered in a violent act of misogyny.

Today, we remember:

Geneviève Bergeron

Hélène Colgan

Nathalie Croteau

Barbara Daigneault

Anne-Marie Edward

Maud Haviernick

Maryse Laganière

Maryse Leclair

Anne-Marie Lemay

Sonia Pelletier

Michèle Richard

Annie St-Arneault

Annie Turcotte

Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz

“As we remember these women’s lives, we reaffirm our dedication to combating gender-based violence and misogyny. We must work together to act and advocate for a better future for women in PEI.” - Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Jenn Redmond

Flags will be flown at half-mast, and purple lights will illuminate the Shaw Building on the evening of December 6 to honour those affected by gender-based violence and remember the lives lost in the Montreal Massacre.

Media contact:

Brooke Miller

Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population

bmmiller@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

Candlelight memorial services will be held at the following locations to honour and remember those who have experienced gender-based violence and the lives lost in the Montreal Massacre:

UPEI Candlelight Vigil

Friday December 6, 2024 | 10 a.m.

Faculty of Sustainable Design Engineering

Summerside Memorial Service

Friday December 6, 2024 | 12 p.m.

Summerside Presbyterian Church

Charlottetown Memorial Service

Friday December 6, 2024 | 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Memorial Hall – Confederation Centre of the Arts