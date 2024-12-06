Submit Release
National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

CANADA, December 6 - Today is National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a day designated by Parliament to honour and remember those who have experienced gender-based violence and the lives lost in the Montreal Massacre.

On December 6, 1989, 14 young women at L’Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal were murdered in a violent act of misogyny.

Today, we remember:

  • Geneviève Bergeron
  • Hélène Colgan
  • Nathalie Croteau
  • Barbara Daigneault
  • Anne-Marie Edward
  • Maud Haviernick
  • Maryse Laganière
  • Maryse Leclair
  • Anne-Marie Lemay
  • Sonia Pelletier
  • Michèle Richard
  • Annie St-Arneault
  • Annie Turcotte
  • Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz

“As we remember these women’s lives, we reaffirm our dedication to combating gender-based violence and misogyny. We must work together to act and advocate for a better future for women in PEI.”

- Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Jenn Redmond

Flags will be flown at half-mast, and purple lights will illuminate the Shaw Building on the evening of December 6 to honour those affected by gender-based violence and remember the lives lost in the Montreal Massacre.

Media contact:
Brooke Miller
Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population
bmmiller@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

Candlelight memorial services will be held at the following locations to honour and remember those who have experienced gender-based violence and the lives lost in the Montreal Massacre:

UPEI Candlelight Vigil
Friday December 6, 2024 | 10 a.m.
Faculty of Sustainable Design Engineering

Summerside Memorial Service
Friday December 6, 2024 | 12 p.m.
Summerside Presbyterian Church

Charlottetown Memorial Service
Friday December 6, 2024 | 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Memorial Hall – Confederation Centre of the Arts

 

Legal Disclaimer:

