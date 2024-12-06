National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women
CANADA, December 6 - Today is National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a day designated by Parliament to honour and remember those who have experienced gender-based violence and the lives lost in the Montreal Massacre.
On December 6, 1989, 14 young women at L’Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal were murdered in a violent act of misogyny.
Today, we remember:
- Geneviève Bergeron
- Hélène Colgan
- Nathalie Croteau
- Barbara Daigneault
- Anne-Marie Edward
- Maud Haviernick
- Maryse Laganière
- Maryse Leclair
- Anne-Marie Lemay
- Sonia Pelletier
- Michèle Richard
- Annie St-Arneault
- Annie Turcotte
- Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz
“As we remember these women’s lives, we reaffirm our dedication to combating gender-based violence and misogyny. We must work together to act and advocate for a better future for women in PEI.”
- Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Jenn Redmond
Flags will be flown at half-mast, and purple lights will illuminate the Shaw Building on the evening of December 6 to honour those affected by gender-based violence and remember the lives lost in the Montreal Massacre.
Backgrounder:
Candlelight memorial services will be held at the following locations to honour and remember those who have experienced gender-based violence and the lives lost in the Montreal Massacre:
UPEI Candlelight Vigil
Friday December 6, 2024 | 10 a.m.
Faculty of Sustainable Design Engineering
Summerside Memorial Service
Friday December 6, 2024 | 12 p.m.
Summerside Presbyterian Church
Charlottetown Memorial Service
Friday December 6, 2024 | 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Memorial Hall – Confederation Centre of the Arts
