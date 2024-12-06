Anaptyx Redefines Bulk Wi-Fi Services with Launch of Beyond Wi-Fi Solutions

Anaptyx Beyond Wi-Fi™ Solutions

Kenneth Carnesi, Jr., CEO of Anaptyx, announces the rollout of Beyond Wi-Fi, an innovative bundled solution to meet growing market demands.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anaptyx, LLC, a leader in the Bulk Wi-Fi service industry since 2007, has introduced its Beyond Wi-Fi(TM) Solutions--a transformative approach that integrates cutting-edge Bulk Wi-Fi services with TV and custom-designed security systems.

This all-in-one solution, designed to streamline operations for clients in government, municipalities, hospitality, and multi-unit developments, is setting a new benchmark for efficiency and service.

"Our new Beyond Wi-Fi(TM) program addresses the increasing need for bundled, comprehensive solutions in today's digital-first world," said Kenneth Carnesi, Jr., CEO of Anaptyx.

"By combining connectivity, entertainment, and security into one service, we deliver unmatched convenience and reliability."

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded by Kenneth B. Carnesi, Jr., Anaptyx has built a reputation for its unparalleled Bulk Wi-Fi network engineering and customer service. The company specializes in guiding clients from the initial consultation phase through installation, operation, and long-term maintenance.

This dedication to excellence has earned Anaptyx numerous accolades, including being named Best Internet Service Provider in Myrtle Beach for three consecutive years. In addition, Kenneth Carnesi, Sr., recently received the 2024 Global Recognition Award and is a finalist for the 2025 ONCON ICON Top 100 COO Award. "Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has always been the cornerstone of our success," said Carnesi. "These awards are a testament to the trust our clients place in us."

Beyond Wi-Fi(TM): Tailored for Modern Needs

Anaptyx's new Beyond Wi-Fi(TM) program introduces a tiered service model, offering flexibility to meet diverse client requirements:

Bulk Wi-Fi Essential: Provides high-speed, reliable Wi-Fi, secured by DNSFliter(TM) threat protection system and tailored to meet the needs of residential and commercial properties.

Bulk Wi-Fi Essential Plus: Includes integrated TV services, offering clients the option of digital cable, streaming platform, or satellite solutions.

Bulk Wi-Fi Premium: The ultimate package, bundling high-speed Wi-Fi and TV services with a custom-designed security camera surveillance system.

This approach ensures that clients can choose the level of service that best suits their specific needs, simplifying vendor management while enhancing operational efficiency.

"Beyond Wi-Fi(TM) empowers clients by offering them more than just connectivity," said Carnesi. "It's a solution that enhances their experience while providing cost-effective and scalable options."

Industry-Leading Innovation

As demand for integrated digital solutions grows, Anaptyx is uniquely positioned to lead the charge. The company's focus on innovation and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its clients have made it a trusted partner in the telecommunications sector.

Beyond Wi-Fi(TM) builds on this legacy by addressing key challenges faced by modern businesses and communities, from managing multiple vendors to maintaining seamless connectivity across large-scale properties.

"With Beyond Wi-Fi(TM), we're not just keeping pace with the industry--we're shaping its future," said Kenneth Carnesi, Sr., COO. "Our clients trust us to deliver the latest in technology and service excellence, and this program exemplifies that commitment."

Setting the Bar for Customer Service

In addition to its technical expertise, Anaptyx is renowned for its award-winning customer service, which continues to set the company apart from competitors. From initial consultations to ongoing maintenance, the Anaptyx team remains deeply committed to ensuring client satisfaction throughout every phase of the relationship. "Customer service is where we truly excel," Carnesi, Sr. emphasized. "We don't just deliver a product; we build lasting partnerships that prioritize the success of our clients."

About Anaptyx, LLC

Anaptyx, LLC, is a premier provider of Bulk Wi-Fi services, specializing in custom-designed network solutions for government, municipalities, businesses, hospitality, and multi-unit developments. Founded in 2007, the company has earned a reputation for its technical expertise, efficiency, and exceptional customer service. Its latest offering, Beyond Wi-Fi(TM), combines high-speed Wi-Fi with TV and security services, delivering all-in-one solutions for modern connectivity needs.

