Kenneth Carnesi, Sr. Finalist for 2025 Top 100 COO Award

Top 100 COO Finalist Anaptyx logo

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are honored to share that Kenneth Carnesi, Sr., COO of Anaptyx LLC, has been selected as a finalist for the 2025 ONCON ICON Top 100 COO Award. His journey in recent years has been filled with challenges, growth, and incredible learning experiences. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and resilience that drive his work. We at Anaptyx look forward to the next chapter and Ken Sr. continuing to make a positive impact!

The ONCON ICON Awards are unique in that they are voted on by the public and industry peers, making this recognition even more meaningful. Being recognized at ONCON ICON isn't just about achievement; it reflects the respect and impact made by the nominee in their respective field and profession. The selection process itself reflects a genuine appreciation and acknowledgment that makes this award stand out.

We congratulate our COO on his selection as a 2025 ONCON ICON award finalist, and we wish him all the best in the final voting process in January 2025.

