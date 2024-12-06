Keep On Rising: Mrs. Henry’s 21st Century Rock Opera amasses acclaim as the band anticipates their upcoming 2025 tour

Keep On Rising Keep On Rising Ltd. Ed Box Set, 3 Vinyl LP Vinyl, and 2 Disc CD Your 21st Century Rising Star!

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the summer of 2024, San Diego rock collective Mrs. Henry announced their Rock Opera: Keep On Rising - the story of Your 21st Century Rising Star, a rocker who is reaching for the top and will stop at nothing to slake his appetite for rock n roll glory. Now, after its release, Mrs. Henry “ushers us into a new generation of rock n roll,” while “paying homage to the iconic rock n’ rollers who paved the way for them.”—Music Mecca. Drawing on influences from AC/DC, Alice Cooper, and Guns N’ Roses to Queen, Billy Joel, and Outkast, Keep On Rising is a drama in three ebullient acts, steeped in the theatrical tradition of the Who’s Tommy and Quadrophenia, Frank Zappa’s Joe’s Garage, Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Genesis’ The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Jesus Christ Superstar, and of course, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.The songs on Keep On Rising are woven into a singular extended composition by musical and lyrical themes that connect across the Rock Opera’s three acts, telling the epic story of our jukebox hero’s journey; the cycle of rock n roll and rise and fall. Desire, love, greed, and insatiable ambition, are set across classic rock, metal, prog, and psychedelic soundscapes, not to mention country, gospel, punk rock, funk and just plain good ol’ rock n roll.Available now to retailers worldwide, the 38 song epic spans 3 Vinyl Records and 2 CDs featuring the artwork of legendary poster artist Alan Forbes (The Black Crowes, Queens of the Stone Age). For fans of the bespoke and collector’s set, the concept album comes in a limited edition rainbow-wrapped box which includes the 2 Disc Gatefold CD, the 3 LP Record Collection (180 Gram Vinyl), and an exclusive 100-page illustrated book: a 12x12 bound collection of lyrics, iconography, forward written by producer and band leader Daniel “Dude” Cervantes, and even piano sheet music—the entire score of “It’s Never Too Late…For An Overture!”Keep On Rising incorporates both “iron-clad, classic-sounding rock n roll” and “big fearless ambition”, which Louder Sound notes are “two things sorely lacking from the modern music scene, [which] allow San Diego firebrands Mrs. Henry to set you straight with one of the most epic and bombastic rock albums of 2024”. It is no surprise, then, that Mrs. Henry uses these two crucial factors in Keep On Rising, to succeed in “never letting up in its ultimate goal: to create the definitive modern rock 'n' roll story through a universal experience we can all empathize with"—Louder Sound.Mrs. Henry evoke KISS on the speed glam metal of “A Time Like This”, the Mothers of Invention on the prog psych “I Don’t Wanna Let You Go”, Freddie Mercury and Queen on “We’re Gonna Win”, a GNR power ballad on “It’s OK”/ “It’s Not Okay”. The lyrics wink to rock and pop classics throughout, a barrage of rock n roll inside jokes. “Everybody Wants Peace and Love,” in particular, is an ebullient, Santana-esque hippie anthem, which was paired with a vivacious music video that highlights not only the infectious sound of the song, but has now amassed over 2 million views on Youtube. With the sights and scenes from the band’s base city, this video also acts as a visual love letter to the group’s hometown.However, it is not just in Southern California where Mrs. Henry have made their mark. Though they are played regularly on San Diego’s historic alternative-rock radio station FM 91X, their sounds are beginning to be broadcasted on stations coast to coast, including WOCM in Ocean City, KRML in Monterey, WCLX in Burlington, KDTR in Missoula, WCNR in Charlottesville, WMVY in Martha’s Vineyard, and as far north west as Canada’s Penticton, BC. The band’s reach continues to grow as they tour vigorously post-pandemic with the pedal to the metal.“What sets Keep On Rising apart is its theatricality,” says Hit Harmony Haven. “Mrs. Henry crafts a narrative that is both epic and intimate, telling the story of a rock star who is at once a hero and a cautionary tale. But is Your 21st Century Rising Star an avatar for Mrs. Henry? Or are they just singing his (their?) story for us? You can draw your own conclusions, by seeing Mrs. Henry on tour in Canada and the US, headlining with their own Robbie Robertson approved alter-egos Chest Fever, throughout the months of January—March of 2025, where they will perform songs from their “ambitious rock opera that solidifies the band's position among the great rock storytellers”—Rock Dafuq Out.Keep On Rising is Out Now on Blind Owl Records.Stream and Download on All Platforms, and Order the Ltd Ed. Box Set, Vinyl, and CD Today! See Mrs. Henry with Chest Fever - The Official Revival of The BandOn tour in 2025:Jan. 31 - Powell River, BC at Carlson ClubFeb. 1 - Roberts Creek, BC at Royal Canadian LegionFeb. 4 - Penticton, BC at Dream CaféFeb. 6 - Victoria, BC at Capitol BallroomFeb. 7 - Vancouver, BC at Rickshaw TheaterFeb. 8 - Nanaimo, BC at Terminal BarFeb. 11 - Seattle, WA at Tractor TavernFeb. 12 - Eugene, OR at Wow HallFeb. 13 - Portland, OR at Mission TheaterFeb. 14 - Bend, OR at WinterfestFeb. 21 - San Juan Capistrano, CA at Coach HouseFeb. 22 - San Diego, CA at Booze BrothersMarch 6 - Pittsburgh, PA at Thunderbird CaféMarch 7 - Cleveland, OH at The WinchesterMarch 8 - Columbus, OH at Woodlands TavernMarch 13 - Lancaster, PA at Tellus 360March 14 - Jim Thorpe, PA at Mauch ChunkMarch 15 - Burlington, VT at NectarsMarch 19 - Syracuse, NY at Middle Age BrewingMarch 20 - Buffalo, NY at Buffalo Iron WorksMarch 21 - St. Catherine’s, ON at WarehouseMarch 22 - Toronto, ONMarch 23 - Montreal, QC at La Sala Rossa

Everybody Wants Peace and Love

