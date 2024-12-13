Mrs. Henry and artist Synthetic Waveform present a new gripping and mind bending production : The Underworld Suite

Finnish artist Synthetic Waveforms transforms the band into demons reborn in The Underworld An imaginative creation of live performance, animation, and AI generative artwork From Hell to Heaven - the band is born and born again in Keep On Rising

A 15 minute psychedelic ride from the rock opera epic "Keep On Rising"

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than just a music video, “The Underworld Suite” is a striking visual experience of mesmerizing graphics and mystical images, paired with the first seven tracks of Act II of Mrs. Henry’s rock opera KEEP ON RISING : Faith, Fate, and Hope in The Land of Nothing Matters.Like an acid-trip set to the sound of rock n roll, “The Underground Suite” incorporates the trippy animation styles reminiscent of the 70s-era psychedelia, but acts as another modern-day example of the stunning effect of the intersectionality between visual and musical media.According to producer and de-facto leader of Mrs. Henry, Dude Cervantes, “The Underworld Suite” is described as “a beautiful, perhaps frightening marriage of mediums and collaboration”. An epic compilation of visuals and concert footage, “The Underworld Suite” draws from “our wildest imaginations,” and results in “a transformation passage from hell to heaven.”The idea for the video was born after seeing the work of Finnish visual artist Synthetic Waveforms , which had been reposted by the social media account of Guns N Roses guitar hero Slash. “The record had just come out on streaming services and we were looking to create content based around the universe and stories of Keep On Rising. The second act of the rock opera is one of the more challenging and progressive passages in the concept album - songs smash and flow into one another creating a fantasy within a fantasy. It’s a vision within a vision” says Cervantes. “The style and techniques being implemented by Synthetic Waveforms fitted the ideas we had in mind, and it all seemed like a match made in heaven (and hell)”.At the same time that Synthetic Waveforms accepted the challenge, Mrs. Henry just so happened to be reviewing and editing the live concert footage from the world premiere of their rock opera in Mexico City; a production that was performed at the Teatro Ramiro Jiménez in September of 2023. When the artist asked for live performance footage to create visuals and composition for the video; it was perfect timing. The concert footage, masterfully edited by Rosemarie Kwong, was fine tuned with lyrics and additional revisions by editor Lito Buendia and crafted into a vivid tale by Synthetic Waveforms.Also known as Yunus Appak, Synthetic Waveforms is an artist who was born in Turkey and currently resides in Finland. They push artistic boundaries by creating works that explore the intersection of technology and art. With a deep passion for music and visuals, they use proprietary AI models trained on their own images and animations. Like their other psychedelic and visionary pieces, “The Underworld Suite” is another example of how AI can be utilized in a creative and compelling way.“We have huge respect for the work Synthetic Waveforms creates, and of course we know AI is a component being utilized,” says Cervantes. “We feel that no one has done it to the extent that Yunus has. The idea of a music video to begin with is finding a partnership of sound, story, and visual, and we feel that this video does just that.”According to Synthetic Waveforms, they began creating the video by first “breaking the base music video down frame by frame. Each frame then went through my custom AI-driven process, where I applied generative art techniques to build the base visuals. I also created some custom animations specifically for this project, which I later enhanced using cutting-edge generative tools to give them that surreal, psychedelic feel”.A “surreal, psychedelic feel” perfectly summarizes what one experiences when watching “The Underworld Suite,” which is full of abstract patterns and forms that mimic a dream; a dream that transforms into a nightmare, and then back into a dream again, accumulating in a musical and visual climax by the end of the video.Hallucinatory and mind-bending, “The Underworld Suite” encapsulates the feelings that Mrs. Henry’s rock opera induces in the listener; a transformative experience that tells the epic, winding story of “Your 21st Century Rising Star.” When the songs from Keep On Rising are paired with the Synthetic Waveform’s transcendent visuals, it induces a sense of interconnectedness within the viewer’s emotions and responses to music and art, a pairing that goes hand in hand to further highlight the vivacious and gripping saga of rock music’s protagonist in Mrs. Henry’s rock opera epic.Illustrious rock roots and a legacy-honoring sound, Mrs. Henry is a hard touring quintet from Southern California who captivate audiences from Mexico City to Toronto and beyond. With authenticity as a compass, their musical bond mirrors a magical brotherhood revealed in spirited harmonies, psychoactive jams, and uplifting anthems that elevate the band and their audiences into the sonic stratosphere. Spontaneity and opportunity divine their destiny as the premiere 21st Century rock band. Motion begetsSee Mrs. Henry on tour in 2025:Jan. 31 - Powell River, BC at The Carlson LoftFeb. 1 - Roberts Creek, BC at The Royal Canadian LegionFeb.4 - Penticton, BC at The Dream CaféFeb. 6 - Victoria, BC at The Capitol BallroomFeb. 7 - Vancouver, BC at The Rickshaw TheatreFeb. 11 - Seattle, WA at The Tractor TavernFeb. 12 - Eugene, OR at Wow HallFeb. 13 - Portland, OR at McMenamins Mission TheaterFeb. 21 - San Juan Capistrano, CA at Coach HouseFeb. 22 - San Diego, CA at Booze BrothersMarch 6 - Pittsburgh, PA at Thunderbird Café & Music HallMarch 7 - Cleveland, OH at The Winchester Music TavernMarch 8 - Columbus, OH at Woodlands TavernMarch 13 - Lancaster, PA at Tellus 360March 14 - Jim Thorpe, PA at Mauch Chunk Opera HouseMarch 15 - Burlington, VT at NectarsMarch 19 - Syracuse, NY at Middle Ages BrewingMarch 20 - Buffalo, NY at Buffalo Iron WorksMarch 21 - St. Catharine’s, ON at Warehouse Concert HallMarch 22 - Toronto, ON at Adelaide HallMarch 23 - Montreal, QC at La Sala Rossa

The Underworld Suite - a 15 minute ride through the opening pass of Act II in Mrs. Henry rock opera epic: Keep On Rising

