Crystal M. Zorbaugh Named Partner of Mullins Law Group PLLC
Zorbaugh Brings Decades of Railroad Law Expertise to Leadership Team
Crystal is a proven leader and fierce advocate for our railway clients. This is a great day for them and our firm. Rose-Michele Nardi and I are pleased to have her join us as Partners in the firm.”WASHINGTON D.C., MD, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mullins Law Group PLLC (MLG) today announced that senior counsel Crystal M. Zorbaugh has been named a partner of the firm, effective Jan. 1, 2025.
— William Mullins, Managing Partner
Crystal has substantial expertise in drafting legal and legislative documents, legislative advocacy, policy strategy, grant writing, and helping transportation companies, development companies, and governments obtain federal and state loans for the critical transportation infrastructure needs.
This past spring, Crystal was elected Vice Chairwoman of the General Counsel Committee for the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA). Her contributions also include securing significant funding for clients, including a recent $33 million federal grant for Paducah & Louisville Railway.
"Crystal is a hardworking, creative, and amazingly versatile transportation law practitioner," said William Mullins, Mullins Law Group Managing Partner. "She's a proven leader and fierce advocate for our railway clients. This is a great day for them and our firm. Rose-Michele Nardi and I are pleased to have her join us as Partners in the firm."
About Mullins Law Group PLLC
Mullins Law Group (MLG) is a Washington, D.C.-based transportation and railroad law firm.
MLG helps transportation companies overcome legal obstacles, manage risk, and seize growth
opportunities in the 21st century. The firm brings decades of deep transportation expertise to
contract drafting, regulatory compliance, negotiations, and grant writing services for both
railroad and trucking companies. Learn more at https://mullinslawgroup.net
