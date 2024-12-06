National Pact to Declare Road Safety as Top Priority in the Dominican Republic

UNITAR was pleased to join the National Road Safety Pact held on 18 November, and in this framework, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between UNITAR and the National Institute of Transport and Land Transit (INTRANT) and Pernod Ricard to support the actions of the National Pact and contribute to strengthening education and awareness, promoting a culture of responsibility.

The signing of the MoU in the framework of the National Pact reflects the ongoing commitment to reduce road traffic fatalities and injuries in the country. This joint collaboration includes expanding the reach of the Autosobriety Training Programme to Prevent Drink-Driving and making it a requirement in licensing processes to further reinforce responsible behaviour behind the wheel.

The Autosobriety Training Programme, jointly implemented by UNITAR and INTRANT with the support of Pernod Ricard, has contributed to providing comprehensive education on the risks of alcohol-impaired driving and promoting responsible road behaviour. Through a combination of interactive online training courses, micro-learning courses, Virtual Reality experiences, and in-person training sessions, the programme reached 1,650 beneficiaries, including law enforcement officers, in 2021. During the 2022 National Road Safety Week, 1,327 road users with a focus on youth were reached through training activities at universities and shopping centres in Santo Domingo and Santiago.

Mr. Milton Morrison, Executive Director of INTRANT, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, noting,

“The partnership with UNITAR and the public-private partnership with Pernod Ricard has been instrumental in reducing traffic accidents caused by alcohol consumption. Education and prevention are pivotal in saving lives.”

Helena Dionísio, Country Manager of Pernod Ricard Dominicana, echoed this sentiment, stating,

“We are committed to combating harmful alcohol use in society and are proud to work with INTRANT and UNITAR on this vital initiative. Education and prevention are key to raising awareness among drivers and fostering responsible behaviour.”

Francesca Ortiz, External Communications & Public Affairs Manager for LATAM at Pernod Ricard, added,

“We aim to drive real change through partnerships and raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.”

“UNITAR congratulates the Government of the Dominican Republic for making Road Safety a national priority and calling all sectors of society to play a role in reducing road traffic deaths and injuries”, - highlighted Estrella Merlos, Road Safety Global Training Initiative Head at UNITAR.

The National Road Safety Pact sets a promising precedent for sustainable and impactful change in the Dominican Republic. With the government’s steadfast leadership and the collaborative support of UNITAR, private sector partners, and the society as a whole, the country is poised to achieve its ambitious road safety goals. By integrating education, technology, and public-private partnerships, this initiative highlights the transformative potential of collective action in addressing global road safety challenges.