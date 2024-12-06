OSCE trains Turkmenistan’s law enforcement officials in implementing security procedures at aviation checkpoints

Passenger screening and X-ray image interpretation at aviation checkpoints were the focus of an OSCE-organized training course that took place in Ashgabat from 25 to 29 November 2024.

The five-day course brought together twenty participants, including representatives of the Transport Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Aviation Security Service of Turkmenistan Airlines, State Customs Service and State Frontier Service.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the training course to enhance the practical skills of trainees to better recognize prohibited items and threats and effectively and safely operate X-Ray machines.

The course outlined relevant international regulations and highlighted the importance of general security awareness for all airport workers. An international expert from the United Kingdom shared in-depth information on aptitudes and abilities of X-ray security screeners and radiation safety with special emphasis on safety awareness for X-ray security screeners.

“Today, aviation and airport security play an extremely important role in ensuring safe and secure border crossings through aviation checkpoints and protecting critical infrastructure from terrorist attacks,” said William Leaf, Political Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“Every day, national security officers and border guards work hard to detect and prevent potential threats and uphold respective regulations to contribute to the safe passenger and cargo flow around the world and strengthen the confidence in civil aviation,” added Leaf.

Participants discussed the recognition of explosive devices, firearms, and exotic and improvised weapons as well as emerging threats related to the prohibited items. The course featured an on-site visit to the Ashgabat International Airport where participants practiced their skills of passenger screening and operating X-ray machines to screen baggage and interpret images.

“We believe that the knowledge and practical techniques acquired during the OSCE training will help the participants effectively use new technologies to ensure safe transportation through airports,” stressed William Leaf.