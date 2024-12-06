Replacement of Adirondack Northway Bridges

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $21.1 million project that replaced the two bridges carrying the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) over U.S. Route 9 in Warren County, enhancing safety and improving travel along this vital highway serving the North Country and Adirondacks. The project replaced the aging twin spans, which were constructed in the mid-1960s, with a single structure that provides improved traffic flow and stronger resiliency against severe weather. Located between Exits 22 and 23 in the Town of Lake George, the new structure has a projected lifespan of 75 years, helping to ensure the continued accessibility of this vital travel route for generations.

“By investing in roads and bridges we are helping to ensure the long-term health, vitality and economic well-being of our entire state,” Governor Hochul said. “This bridge replacement project along the Adirondack Northway will provide improved mobility for thousands of motorists who travel this vital highway every day and improve the durability and resiliency of one of our most important arteries for the flow of goods and commerce to and from the North Country.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said,“The Adirondack Northway Bridges are vital connectors in Warren County, allowing residents and visitors to reach the stunningly beautiful Lake George region and to facilitate cross-border commerce with Canada. Now, thanks to nearly $19 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law I led to passage in the Senate, this investment in North Country infrastructure is enhancing safety, creating jobs and keeping our economy healthy. I fought to ensure that funding for roads and bridges was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, and I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work ensuring these federal dollars are helping the thousands of drivers and passengers who use this highway every day.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said,“This bridge replacement project will enhance safety, improve the flow of traffic, and increase the durability of a vital piece of infrastructure in Upstate New York. I’m proud to have fought for the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which funded this project, and I will continue working to deliver federal dollars to New York for the improvement of our infrastructure.”

The section of the Northway between Lake George and Warrensburg; and U.S. Route 9, are important corridors for travel to and within the North Country and the Adirondacks. The Northway is also a vital international connection with Canada and serves interstate and regional traffic.

Begun in 2022, the replacement project constructed a 323-foot-long, two-span, steel multi-girder bridge with a minimum vertical clearance of 49 feet 6 inches above U.S. Route 9. The new bridge was constructed between the original two spans, which allowed two out of the three travel lanes to be maintained in each direction throughout most of the project. The new bridge was also constructed using a cement-concrete mixture which is stronger and more durable than concrete alone and results in lower greenhouse emissions during the production process.

Ninety percent of the funding for the project was provided by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “New York State DOT continues to make historic investments in infrastructure that will keep our communities connected and our infrastructure more resilient to our changing climate. This new bridge along the Adirondack Northway will ease travel and help ensure the long-term durability of a vital connector that helps power the economic engines of the Capital Region, the North Country and all points in between.”

State Senator Dan Stec said, “Completion of the replacement of the two bridges carrying the Northway over Route 9 is welcome news. This needed replacement will improve accessibility and safety for drivers for generations, and ensure our region remains an important economic hub and travel corridor.”

Assemblymember Matthew Simpson said,“The replacement of two bridges carrying the Adirondack Northway, linking Lake George to Warrensburg and serving as a true gateway to the communities within the Adirondack Park, is a true cause for celebration. The State has once again delivered a modern infrastructure upgrade that meets the basic travel and safety needs of New Yorkers that will serve them for many decades to come. I thank Governor Hochul and NYS DOT Commissioner Dominguez for their ongoing commitment to meeting our collective infrastructure needs as well as the men and women who worked many long months to make this bridge a reality while still ensuring safe travel for countless drivers along the way.”

