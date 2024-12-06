Public comment period for proposed use of disaster mitigation funds ends Dec. 14

Comunicado de Prensa en Español

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is accepting public comments through Dec. 14 on a proposed amendment to the action plan for administering HUD Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funds received after hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The draft action plan amendment is intended to address homeowner mitigation needs for rehabilitation, reconstruction or replacement of properties located in a floodplain or at risk of future flooding through structural elevations and related activities.

The public comment period for the action plan amendment opened on Nov. 15 and will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The current action plan and draft of the new Substantial Action Plan Amendment 6 for Mitigation funding is available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to ncorr.publiccomments@ncdps.gov. Comments submitted by email should include “MIT-SAPA” in the email subject line. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

In addition to mitigation initiatives, NCORR administers programs that include long-term disaster recovery, resiliency, community development, affordable housing, strategic buyout and local infrastructure. Learn more about NCORR programs at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.

###