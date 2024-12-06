Markon Welcomes Leverage Information Technologies, Strengthening Employee-Centered Culture and Technology Expertise

Uniting Innovation and Culture: Markon and LIT Forge a People-First Partnership to Advance Federal Mission Excellence (c) 2024 Leverage Information Technologies (LIT) Markon and LIT: Partnering to Empower Teams and Elevate Mission Success

This move is not just about growth; it’s about igniting our potential to transform how we serve and support the nation’s most vital missions.” — Drew Thompson, Markon Chief Corporate Development Officer

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal government services provider Markon, backed by Sterling Investment Partners, announces the addition of Leverage Information Technologies (LIT), a Virginia-based consultancy known for its employee-centric approach and excellence in software engineering and data science. LIT adds nearly 40 team members to Markon, enhancing opportunities for collaboration, career growth, and mission impact.

Ray Carney, CEO of Markon, stated, “LIT’s talented team aligns perfectly with our values, emphasizing both mission excellence and team member well-being. Together, we will foster an innovative, supportive culture that empowers our people to excel.”

“Our decision to join Markon was driven by more than just strategic alignment—it was about finding a partner that shares our unwavering commitment to a people-first culture,” stated LIT CEO, Paul Sjoberg. “Together, we’re not only amplifying our ability to support the nation’s most vital missions but also creating an environment where our teams can thrive and grow. This partnership is a testament to what happens when shared values meet a shared vision for excellence.”

Markon’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, Drew Thompson, shared, “The integration of Leverage Information Technologies into Markon is a bold step forward, expanding our team and uniting our strengths to fortify our mission-critical capabilities. This move is not just about growth; it’s about igniting our potential to transform how we serve and support the nation’s most vital missions.”

Cohn Reznick LLP provided financial advisory services, and Morrison & Foerster LLP, Dechert LLP, and Seyfarth Shaw LLP acted as legal counsel to Markon. LIT worked with Peloton Group and Reston Law for advisory services and legal counsel, respectively.

About Markon

Markon is a national consulting firm with a federal government focus, specializing in enterprise technology, business operations, and critical infrastructure for the Intelligence Community and civilian and defense agencies. Team Markon helps solve the nation's most critical challenges with expertise, resilience, and an award-winning culture. Markon brings a fresh approach and deep dedication to what matters most – supporting its people and advancing client missions. Markon is consistently recognized on USA Today's and the Washington Post's Top Workplaces lists, as well as ENR's Top 50 Program Management Firms list. Markon is also a 2021, 2022, and 2023 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion awardee and was the first GEN (Gender Equity Now) certified organization on the East Coast and in the government services industry. Markon is a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners. Learn more at markonsolutions.com.

About Leverage Information Technologies

Leverage Information Technologies (LIT) is a growing company with an expanding presence supporting the Federal Government’s Information Technology needs. With an unwavering commitment to providing top-quality results, LIT leads clients on their digital transformation journey by embracing outside-in approaches, open technology innovation, and agile techniques. LIT’s ability to rapidly integrate novel, best-of-breed technologies to deliver secure, consumer-like experiences in modernized enterprises is a major discriminator in the industry. LIT is a people-based organization that prides itself on holistically supporting employees to ensure their ability to sustain high performance in support of the mission. Learn more at https://leverageitnow.com/.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 240 transactions, representing over $30 billion in aggregate value, and was recently ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris. For more information, visit www.sterlinglp.com.

