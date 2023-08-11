Markon Launches as a Premier Government Services Firm, Focused on Management, Finance and Systems Engineering Consulting

Markon is a premier government services firm, focused on management, finance, and systems engineering consulting for the public sector

Markon officially completed its launch as an independent government services firm serving the federal government.

Our shared dedication to service, performance, and collaboration propels us forward in our mission to empower government clients and drive positive change.” — Ray Carney, Markon CEO

FALLS CHURCH, VA, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Markon officially completed its launch as an independent government services firm with a commitment to providing unparalleled management consulting solutions and professional services to federal government clients across various sectors. Led by chief executive Ray Carney, Markon aims to leverage its extensive industry expertise and innovative approach to meet the evolving needs of public sector organizations.

Markon's foundation is built upon a collective drive to deliver excellence and address complex challenges faced by government agencies. The company's core mission centers around creating tailored strategies, fostering collaboration, and delivering impactful outcomes that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations.

Ray Carney, CEO of Markon, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's journey ahead, stating, "We are humbled and excited to embark on this new chapter with Team Markon. Our shared dedication to service, performance, and collaboration propels us forward in our mission to empower government clients and drive positive change. Together, we will navigate the intricate landscape of federal sector challenges and seize opportunities that will shape a brighter future."

Comprising a seasoned and tenured executive team, Markon is proud to introduce the additional leadership team members that will help Ray Carney steer the company toward success:

- Krissy Goff, Chief Operating Officer, brings a wealth of experience in operational excellence and strategic management to her role.

- Drew Thompson, Chief Corporate Development Officer, leverages his extensive background in strategic growth to drive expansion and M&A activity for Markon.

- Matt Slingwine, Chief Delivery Officer for the Defense Business Unit, brings his expertise in intelligence and defense sector operations to ensure the highest quality delivery of professional services.

- Dave Morrison, Chief Delivery Officer for the Civilian Business Unit, combines his in-depth understanding of intelligence and civilian agency operations with a commitment to excellence.

With a steadfast commitment to integrity, Markon's team of seasoned professionals brings a wealth of experience to the table, ensuring that each client engagement is met with tailored solutions, strategic insights, and a mission-focused approach. The firm's dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends positions it as a trusted partner for government entities seeking to enhance their capabilities and achieve sustainable success.

As Markon commences operations, the company is poised to forge enduring relationships, make lasting impacts, and set a new standard for excellence in government services.

About Markon

Markon specializes in consulting services that include deep subject matter expertise across management, finance, and systems engineering. Markon is consistently recognized on the Energage Top Workplaces USA list, as well as ENR’s Top 50 Program Management and Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms lists. Markon is also a 2021 and 2022 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion awardee, as well as the first GEN (Gender Equity Now) certified organization on the East Coast and in the government services industry. Markon is a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners. Learn more at https://www.markonsolutions.com/.