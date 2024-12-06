Meet Kentucky QB Brock Vandagriff at the UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals with The Dairy Alliance

Football Fans Can Meet the Star Quarterback Dec. 6-7 at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is teaming up with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to offer fans a special Meet and Greet with Brock Vandagriff, Quarterback for the University of Kentucky, at the 2024 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals. The event will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington on December 6 – December 7, 2024, starting a noon.Fans at the UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals will have the chance to meet Vandagriff, take photos, have their items signed, and learn how dairy milk plays a role in his training and recovery from The Dairy Alliance representatives. Tickets for the games can be purchased here "Through our Milk’s Got Game campaign, we are proud of the success we've achieved through partnerships with top college athletes like Brock Vandagriff," said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer of The Dairy Alliance. "These partnerships are important as we work to raise consumer awareness about the nutritional benefits of dairy milk and its role in supporting an active lifestyle. As more consumers recognize the value of real dairy milk, from high-quality protein to hydration, we’re here to spotlight its benefits in daily routines and help promote balanced, healthy lifestyles."As part of its latest campaign, The Dairy Alliance is spotlighting real dairy milk as an essential component of an active lifestyle. This season, the nonprofit has teamed up with top quarterbacks from powerhouse universities, including Brock Vandergriff of the University of Kentucky, Carson Beck of the University of Georgia, Nico Iamaleava of the University of Tennessee, and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss. These rising football stars are going head-to-head on social media, highlighting how dairy milk is a game-changer in sports nutrition, helping athletes stay hydrated, recover, and perform at their best."I’m excited to partner with The Dairy Alliance for this special Meet and Greet at the UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals," said Brock Vandagriff, Quarterback for the University of Kentucky. “I’m looking forward to connecting with fans and sharing more about the great work at The Dairy Alliance.”For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.