US Legal Forms Launches Mobile App for iOS and Android

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Legal Forms, the largest online library of 85,000+ state-specific forms for individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), is proud to announce the launch of its new mobile app, now available for iOS and Android.The innovative US Legal Forms mobile app, a product of airSlate Inc., provides seamless access to legal templates empowering users to handle their legal needs anytime, anywhere.This launch represents a significant milestone in making legal templates more accessible and user-friendly. The app's extensive library includes over 85,000 state-specific legal forms and packages, offering solutions for personal, business, and professional legal needs—all optimized for smartphones and tablets.From real estate professionals managing leases and sales contracts to individuals drafting wills or trusts and SMBs creating NDAs and contracts—the app simplifies the process of searching for legal forms for various legal scenarios.Users will benefit from the key features of the US Legal Forms mobile app, including:-- Extensive forms library: Access over 85,000 state-specific forms tailored for various legal tasks-- Intuitive search capabilities: Find forms by category or state, complete with detailed descriptions to ensure accuracy-- Seamless document organization: Save documents in PDF, DOCX, or RTF formats and manage favorites for quick access-- Flexible sharing options: Securely share them via email and other platformsWith its user-friendly interface and robust functionality, the US Legal Forms mobile app is essential for individuals and businesses seeking efficient, accurate legal solutions. Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, the app ensures that its comprehensive legal forms library is always at your fingertips.For more information, visit www.uslegalforms.com or www.airslate.com Download now:About airSlateairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow,lUS Legal Forms, and DocHub make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors, including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures, and GSquared.

