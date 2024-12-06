Spartanburg Community College Leads the Way with AI-Powered Educational Innovation﻿

President of SCC and CEO of AIBODY Signing Partnership Representatives from SCC & AIBODY

SCC is proud to announce a partnership with AIBODY, becoming only the 2nd institution in the United States to adopt and pilot this transformative technology.

Just like our famous mascot, Chaser, we are just beginning to unveil all of the unrealized potential right here in SC. This partnership empowers us to further unleash that potential and showcase it.” — Dr. Michael Mikota

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartanburg Community College (SCC) is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with AIBODY , becoming only the second institution in the United States to adopt and pilot this transformative technology, a cutting-edge platform that leverages artificial intelligence to transform the learning experience. This partnership aligns with SCC’s commitment to innovation and its mission to provide students with unparalleled opportunities for success in today’s rapidly evolving workforce.“As our world faces extraordinary changes in healthcare and higher education, the Chasers will continually strive to enhance our capacity to introduce new learning technologies that will drive our community’s future growth and prosperity,” said Dr. Michael Mikota, President of Spartanburg Community College. “Our partnership with AIBODY showcases our dedication to leading educational advancements, ensuring that our students are equipped with the skills needed to excel in their careers. Just like our famous mascot, Chaser, we are just beginning to unveil all of the unrealized potential right here in this region of South Carolina. This partnership empowers us to further unleash that potential and showcase it globally.”The integration of AIBODY into SCC’s School of Nursing will empower students and faculty with tools designed to enhance learning outcomes, streamline coursework, and foster personalized healthcare experiences and training. AIBODY is an advanced artificial intelligence platform designed for educational and healthcare applications. It specializes in creating immersive, interactive learning experiences by simulating human anatomy, physiology, and clinical scenarios. With its highly detailed 3D visualizations and real-time feedback mechanisms, this partnership with AIBODY will help SCC to integrate state-of-the-art technology into its curriculum, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application.“We are thrilled to be working and partnering with SCC and Palmetto InnovaSphere ,” said Kiril Tasseff, CEO of AIBODY. “Our mission is to bring learning to life through an interactive educational tool that accelerates student achievement by simplifying the teaching of complex concepts and replicating hands-on clinical experience. Of course, none of that is possible without the support of forward-looking and innovative institutions, such as SCC, who share our passion and commitment to student excellence and the advancement of medical training and education.”By incorporating AI-driven technology, SCC is paving the way for a transformative era in higher education that prioritizes nimbleness and accessibility, addressing gaps often overlooked by traditional higher education institutions.AIBODY also plans to bring their operations to Spartanburg, SC under Palmetto InnovaSphere, a hub for transformative ideas that connects educators and industry leaders to drive economic growth and workforce development.“This is just a small snippet of what this kind of technology can do. What we can continue to work on expanding this partnership and technology to is huge. This is only the beginning for AIBODY, SCC, and Palmetto InnovaSphere,” said Cecilia Zapata-Harms, CEO of Palmetto InnovaSphere.This partnership is part of SCC’s broader vision to integrate innovative technologies across its campuses and programs. By embracing AI, SCC aims to bridge the gap between traditional education and the demands of a digital-first economy, preparing students for success in fields ranging from healthcare to manufacturing and beyond.SCC is targeting to introduce this technology into its curriculum on January 8, 2025, the start of the Spring 2025 semester.For more information about SCC and its initiatives, visit www.sccsc.edu

