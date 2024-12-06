Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, 2024-2034 Trends by DelveInsight

What contributions are Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Berlin Cures, and many others making to the Dilated Cardiomyopathy treatment market?

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Dilated Cardiomyopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and Dilated Cardiomyopathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Facts and Analysis of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report:

The total dilated cardiomyopathy market size in the 7MM was ~USD 463 million in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034).

In 2023, the US held the largest market share for dilated cardiomyopathy, with a market size of approximately USD 329.4 million.

EU4 and the UK accounted for approximately USD 100 million of the total market in 2023, representing about 22% of the overall market revenue for the 7MM.

The total prevalent cases of dilated cardiomyopathy across the 7MM were estimated to be approximately 3 million in 2023.

The US accounted for around 45% of these cases, with the EU4 and UK regions representing about 43% and Japan contributing approximately 12%.

The US accounted for nearly 52% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of dilated cardiomyopathy in 2023.

In the EU4 and UK, there were about 402K diagnosed prevalent cases of dilated cardiomyopathy in 2023.

Germany had the highest number of cases (around 103,096), followed by France and the UK, with approximately 83K and 83K cases, respectively.

Spain reported the lowest number of cases, with approximately 57,806.

DCM exhibits a higher male preponderance, with 63% of diagnosed cases in the US being male and 37% female.

In the US, 194K cases of dilated cardiomyopathy were attributed to family history or genetic causes, while 360K cases were due to non-familial causes in 2023.

Major companies in the DCM market include Bristol Myers Squibb, Berlin Cures, and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Key therapies include Danicamtiv (MYK-491), BC007, DYSCORBAN (ifetroban), REN-001, AVB-401, SGT-601, and others.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Overview

Cardiomyopathy refers to a group of diseases affecting the heart muscle, leading to mechanical or electrical dysfunction that can cause dilated, hypertrophic, or restrictive pathophysiology. Dilated cardiomyopathy, the most common type, primarily impacts the heart's left ventricle, the main pumping chamber, and is often diagnosed in individuals aged 20–60. This condition results in the heart muscle’s inability to contract effectively, which may lead to arrhythmias, blood clots, and in severe cases, sudden death.

Over time, the heart weakens, potentially leading to heart failure. In its early stages, dilated cardiomyopathy may be asymptomatic, but as the disease progresses, symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, leg swelling, coughing, and abnormal heart rhythms may develop. While the exact cause is often unknown, risk factors for the condition include genetic predispositions, environmental triggers, and lifestyle factors such as substance abuse or chemotherapy.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy report provides a detailed analysis of both historical and forecasted data using a patient-based model. According to DelveInsight’s estimates, approximately 3 million prevalent cases of Dilated Cardiomyopathy were diagnosed in the 7MM in 2023, with growth projected during the forecast period.

The Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Total prevalent cases of dilated cardiomyopathy

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of dilated cardiomyopathy

Gender-specific cases of dilated cardiomyopathy

Familial and non-familial cases of dilated cardiomyopathy

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Pipeline Development Activities

The report offers comprehensive insights into the pipeline development for dilated cardiomyopathy, detailing therapeutic candidates across Phase I, II, and III stages. It also examines key players actively involved in developing targeted therapeutics, providing an analysis of their strategies and market positioning. Additionally, the report covers essential information on collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing agreements, and patent details related to emerging therapies for dilated cardiomyopathy, offering a clear view of the current and future landscape of treatment development.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook

Dilated cardiomyopathy treatment primarily relies on pharmacological therapies, including diuretics, inotropic agents, ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, and anticoagulants. Diuretics like furosemide and spironolactone help manage fluid retention, while inotropic agents such as digoxin and dobutamine improve heart contractility. ACE inhibitors and angiotensin blockers like losartan reduce heart strain. Symptom-based treatment combines non-pharmacological methods, such as exercise and sodium reduction, with medications like ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, and mineralocorticoid antagonists. For patients with an LVEF under 35%, newer drug combinations like sacubitril and valsartan show improved outcomes in reducing heart failure-related risks.

Invasive therapies, including implantable cardioverter-defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), are recommended for patients who do not respond to medication. CRT improves heart function by synchronizing ventricular contractions. The dilated cardiomyopathy market continues to grow as companies like Bristol Myers Squibb, Berlin Cures, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Solid Biosciences advance the development of new DCM drugs, aiming to enhance treatment outcomes and expand therapeutic options.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Treatment Market

The management and treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy follow standard heart failure guidelines and primarily rely on pharmacological therapy, pacing therapy, and surgical interventions. Common dilated cardiomyopathy treatments include ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, diuretics, and aldosterone antagonists, which aim to manage symptoms and improve heart function. However, the response to these dilated cardiomyopathy therapies can vary, and some patients may not experience adequate improvement with pharmacotherapy alone. Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), a key dilated cardiomyopathy therapy, can benefit patients with conduction abnormalities, although not all patients may respond positively.

In severe cases of DCM, heart transplantation remains the gold standard, though it is limited by donor availability and the need for lifelong immunosuppression. While existing dilated cardiomyopathy therapies help alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life, they do not reverse or halt disease progression in many cases. Therefore, the treatment goals for dilated cardiomyopathy focus on managing symptoms, slowing disease progression, and enhancing quality of life. Ongoing research is exploring novel dilated cardiomyopathy therapies, such as gene therapy, stem cell treatments, and new pharmacological agents, to improve outcomes for DCM patients. Managing comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, and arrhythmias is also crucial for comprehensive care.

Scope of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Companies: ristol Myers Squibb, Berlin Cures, and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Key Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapies: Danicamtiv (MYK-491), BC007, DYSCORBAN (ifetroban), REN-001, AVB-401, SGT-601, and others.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Dilated Cardiomyopathy current marketed and Dilated Cardiomyopathy emerging therapies

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Dynamics: Dilated Cardiomyopathy market drivers and Dilated Cardiomyopathy market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

