John E. Silvia of Dynamic Economic Strategy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor John E Silvia is a man with a message we all need to hear right now. In post-election America, when the top issue to debate was the state of the economy, he has expertise that can clear it all up and help us understand where things are headed. That’s because John E Silvia is an economist with a PhD and many, many years of experience-- gathered from a stellar career that included several banks and even Capitol Hill. Today, John runs his own financial advisory firm Dynamic Economic Strategy.

John is recognized as the author of 4 books and has also taught college courses at top-named universities. He is recognized for advising investment managers, bankers, and other financial experts around the world. He has worked as a Chief Economist, a role he will explain on the show, and is known for his insights on analysis, forecasting and macroeconomic trends.

John began his college studies in history but a flair for math led a counselor to suggest a new path. He majored in statistics and never looked back. He achieved a Bachelor’s at Northeastern in Boston, a Master’s degree from Brown, then went off into the Army and returned to Boston in the1970s where he earned his PhD and qualified as a professor.

“There are two parts to being a chief economics officer One is to figure out which topics are of most interest to the banks and their clients. You direct the research and then develop a picture of the economy from all that data. The second part is advising investors based on currency, equity, interest rates and other key trends.”

John ‘s interest in economics is such a passion he could not simply retire. He now runs a consultancy providing similar analysis and information to financial advisors and private companies, such as a large trucking company. He also writes a newsletter weekly and does presentations and public speaking. People always want to hear his views on where the economy is going; the indicators of inflation, and what’s happening in the banking industry.

“There are a lot of economic matters that hinge on Congress and World Leaders. They are the players on the other side of the table. During the election debates the economy had a big appeal to voters -- who all wanted to hear things might get better. Each candidate saw things differently, but in truth, an economic crisis is not the same thing as the rising price of eggs or gas.”

In his upcoming show John is going to talk about the books he authored, some geared towards niche audiences and some that anyone can learn and benefit from. His most recent was Financial Markets and Economic Performance: A Model for Executive Decision Making. The book is not a how to get rich guide, it is about the fundamentals of finance and very grounded in his university teachings.



John feels he still has much to contribute and has watched friends, fellow professors, and other coworkers try to do something different than economics work, and then end up unsatisfied.

He believes he has a unique combination of experiences to offer, having seen how economic analysis applies to different areas like business, banking, and government. He deeply understands how different economic circumstances roll out. He can easily look at any number, such as the mortgage interest rate, and discuss what it means for Americans.

Doctor John recently shared some of his insights on Bloomberg radio, a leading finance channel, and looks forward to being on Close Up Radio once again. His speaking talents are as in-demand as his consulting services and asset guidance.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. John E Silvia in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, December 10th at 1:00pm Eastern time

Listen to the Show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information visit https://www.johnesilvia.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.