Quantum Healing Practice Debra Bovan Healing Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where personal healing and spiritual connection are increasingly sought after, Debra Bovan Healing introduces an innovative approach to wellness that marries ancient wisdom with modern quantum practices. Founded by Debra Bovan, a seasoned practitioner with a deep understanding of shamanic traditions and quantum healing modalities, the practice guides individuals toward profound self-awareness and holistic healing.

Debra Bovan Healing is a sanctuary dedicated to fostering deep spiritual growth through quantum healing. The practice is rooted in the belief that our souls are on an infinite journey, continuously expanding and returning to their source of creation. Debra Bovan has crafted healing services that brings individuals back to this source energy, allowing them to rediscover the oneness and divine love that resides within.

The Quantum Healing Experience

Debra Bovan Healing offers an innovative combination of quantum healing and shamanic traditions. These practices are designed to guide clients on a journey of self-discovery, helping them reconnect with their innate divine essence. The service involves personalized and group sessions that incorporate ancient ceremonies, energy healing, and modern quantum techniques.

According to Debra, the essence of her practice is to remind individuals of their interconnectedness with all that exists. “We are not separate from the source; we carry the light and energy of creation within us,” she explains. “Our life experiences and incarnations are lessons meant to expand our souls’ understanding. My role is to guide clients to remembering and unlocking this innate knowledge.”

During Quantum Healing Hypnosis, clients can review other lifetimes they have experienced for their soul growth and connect in to their higher self to get the answers to questions they have regarding their soul’s journey, relationships, health, curiosity, etc., as well as physical and emotional healing.

Ceremonies and Healing Sessions

Debra conducts both group and individual ceremonies to clear traumas—both ancestral and personal—that have been embedded within one’s DNA. These ceremonies and individual sessions also facilitate activation of the heart and higher consciousness portals, connecting individuals with angelic beings, ascended masters, and galactic energies. By elevating the vibrational energy, Debra acts as a bridge between earthly experiences and universal consciousness, channeling messages of love and unity.

“Ceremonies go beyond traditional earth-based practices, integrating a galactic perspective that acknowledges our origins in other star systems and galaxies. This broadens the healing process by addressing not only earthly traumas but also those from other dimensions and lifetimes,” explains Debra.

The Vision of Debra Bovan Healing

The core vision of Debra Bovan Healing is to dispel the notion of separation from source energy and foster a remembrance of our complete and infinite nature. By weaving light, energy, and language in connection with universal energies, the practice helps clients overcome dualities and embrace their authentic selves. Debra emphasizes, “We are all one. It’s about moving from a place of fear and separation to love and unity.”

To engage the community and promote spiritual awareness, Debra Bovan Healing offers various events and services, including:

Group Quantum Shamanic Ceremonies: Offered at an affordable rate, these group healing sessions are open to the public and designed to unlock spiritual potential.

Individual Healing Sessions: Customized one-on-one ceremonies and soul expansion and quantum healing hypnosis sessions provide clients with personalized guidance and support.

Remote Healing: For those unable to attend in person, Debra provides remote sessions that ensure clients can receive healing guidance from anywhere in the world.

Clients of Debra Bovan Healing report significant personal transformation, describing experiences of renewed clarity, peace, and alignment with their life purpose. Many find reassurance and healing after facing difficulties, embracing a newfound sense of love and connection that permeates every facet of their lives.

Debra Bovan Healing is a sanctuary for those seeking a deeper understanding of their spiritual essence and looking to heal through compassion, wisdom, and ancient practices. As humanity faces unprecedented challenges, the practice offers hope and healing by reconnecting individuals with their true selves and the greater universe.

