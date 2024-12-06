New State Veterans Home in Enterprise Passes Recognition Survey with No Deficiencies

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is thrilled to announce that the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise recently passed its recognition survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to begin receiving federal funding for the home.

The survey took place in mid-November following the first 20 Veterans’ admission in early October. The survey team reviewed all aspects of the Veterans’ care and the facility’s life safety as outlined in the regulation. The facility passed with no deficiencies, which is required to become officially recognized as a State Veterans Home. The pass/fail survey was accomplished in the home’s very first review.

With the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home now recognized by the USDVA, it is authorized to receive federal funding as it continues moving forward in filling its 174-bed maximum capacity.

“It is no easy feat to pass these recognition surveys, which is why this a true testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of the staff at the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home, Director Samatha Wise, Executive Director of the State Veterans Home Program Kim Justice, and leadership with HMR of Alabama,” ADVA Interim Commissioner Jeff Newton said. “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without their collaboration and effort. They have made this Veterans home a reality, and we look forward to it serving Alabama’s heroes at this home for years to come.”

After applying federal and state per diems, Veterans living at the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home are billed only $24 per day or less, which includes all medical care, meals, and all activities at the home.

The project began in 2017 when the State Board of Veterans Affairs contracted for a feasibility study to determine a need for a fifth State Veterans Home in Alabama. Enterprise was chosen as the new home’s location in January of the following year, with the study indicating that Coffee County, and Enterprise in particular, will see a significant growth in the Veteran population in coming years. In July 2021, the Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs approved naming the home after U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins, and a groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2022. The home was dedicated on September 13, 2024, and the first four residents moved in on October 3. There are over 170 veteran homes throughout the country, including in every state and Puerto Rico.

