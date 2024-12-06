Corn Tortilla Market anticipated to surpass US$28.399 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.14%

The Global Corn Tortilla Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14 %, reaching a market size of US$28.399 billion in 2030 from US$22.108 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global corn tortilla market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.14% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$28.399 billion in 2030.The tortillas, of American and Mexican origin, are known in fact as plump round flatbreads that have a chief component as wheat and fresh corn. Essentially, they consist entirely of dried kernels of corn or wheat. Today, basically corn tortillas can be produced from dough rolled into a pancake form baked in an oven, or corn that's been mixed or cooked in a mixture of lime. This commodity is highly marketed in America, Mexico, France, Spain, and Germany due to its being a basic necessity in Mexicana and southern food culture.Moreover, a flour tortilla , on average has a serving size of 115 calories, which is low-fat in snacking with iron and other vitamins. Aided with nutrients like calcium potassium, and fiber, on the other hand, 60 calories a corn tortilla is low in fat and sodium. The industry is booming as a result of growing awareness of people's health. An instance, the Tortilla Industry Association reports: "Although tortillas originated in Mexico, their popularity has increased to the extent that in America they rate higher than all its ethnic breads: bagels, English muffins, and pita bread".Additionally, Tortilla is one of the staples in the Asian and Latin American Mexican cuisines. It is now gaining more and more popularity worldwide, especially regarding Mexican gastronomies. For instance, Americans have adopted tortilla-based recipes. Moreover, it is known to have increased over the years, and this is after giving rise to quite a large global market on tortillas because of the increasing worldwide popularity of Mexican cuisine, reflecting in increased needs for tortilla wraps in restaurants, tortilla chips, tacos, and other Mexican dishes.The food industry is on health conscience and consumers are keen on choosing better. They want to choose foods that offer a better nutritional profile and are healthier, especially for the younger generations. Thus, this is increasing the demand for more health-beneficial food substitutes, adding to the demand for tortillas, which is a significant contributor.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-corn-tortilla-market The global corn tortilla market is segmented by type into two major categories: White corn tortilla and yellow corn tortilla. With only 1 g of fat per serving on average, corn tortillas are a low-fat, low-sodium snack that also contains calcium, potassium, and fibre. Iron and other vitamins can be found in wheat tortillas, which are also low in fat. However, because maize tortillas are gluten-free, they are a better option for people who are gluten-intolerant than bread. During the projected timeframe, white corn tortillas would hold the biggest market share among corn tortillas. In 2024, white corn tortillas—both masa and cooked together—will account for $10,418 million of the market, while yellow corn tortillas will only account for $3,778 million, according to a report released by Kemin Tortillas.The global corn tortilla market by end-users is segmented into retailers, restaurants, the processing industry, and others. Consumers' responses differ as per the heterogeneous environmental preferences, variance in demographics, and the market situation, which affects demand by retailers for corn tortillas. Generally, corn tortillas have a special shelf space in big stores, where they are offered in different varieties like gluten-free, organic, and non-GMO. Distribution of these speciality food items has become easier now through e-commerce making corn tortillas available to customers. With specialized diets (organic or gluten-free), there has been an increasing demand for the item, particularly online.The global corn tortilla market by distribution channel is segmented into Online and offline. The offline market is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the global industry. Taco shells, tortilla chips, and frozen burritos are among the varieties and brands of tortillas available at these establishments. Additionally, these stores provide several incentives, such as coupons and discounts, to enhance customers' shopping experiences, drawing a big customer base under one roof.During the projection period, the internet segment is anticipated to increase at a rapid rate. Manufacturers may now sell their goods through websites and mobile apps that are delivered right to their customers' doors thanks to the growth of e-commerce platforms. Customers can buy products easily and conveniently through the Internet segment, which contributes to the market's expansion.Based on geography, the North American region of the global corn tortilla market is growing significantly. Tortilla market growth is one of the significant factors owing to the increasing Hispanic and Latino population in the US. Among US customers, tortilla and tortilla-related products are in greater demand than any other ethnic bread, with bagels, pita bread, and English muffins. Demand is increasing for tortillas because of their popularity as one of the most well-loved Mexican foods by a growing Hispanic population in North America.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global corn tortilla market that have been covered are La Tortilla Factory Inc., Siete Family Foods, Catallia Mexican Foods, Komali Tortillas GmbH, PepsiCo Inc., La Mexicana Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, The Great Western Tortilla Company, MexAmerica Foods Inc., Vegetas, Reser’s Fine Foods, Aranda’s Tortilla Company Inc., Adelita’s Tortilla Factory, Easy Foods Inc., Landes Foods.The market analytics report segments the global corn tortilla market as follows:• By Typeo White Corn Tortillao Yellow Corn Tortilla• By End Usero Retailero Restaurantso Processing Industryo Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• La Tortilla Factory Inc.• Siete Family Foods• Catallia Mexican Foods• Komali Tortillas GmbH• PepsiCo Inc.• La Mexicana Inc.• Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV• The Great Western Tortilla Company• MexAmerica Foods Inc.• Vegetas• Reser’s Fine Foods• Aranda’s Tortilla Company Inc.• Adelita’s Tortilla Factory• Easy Foods Inc.• Landes FoodsExplore More Reports:• Global Corn Starch Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-corn-starch-market • Global Popcorn Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-popcorn-market • Grain Protectants Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/grain-protectants-market

